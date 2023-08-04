Uprise Flag Football League: Yellow Trumpets, The Chiefs At Threshold Of History

Two teams are on the threshold of history at the inaugural edition of the Uprise Flag Football League with the Yellow Trumpets and The Chiefs fighting for the grand prize of N5M in the Championship game. It is not a surprise that the two teams that started the competition six weeks ago are not battling for the grand prize with the Yellow Trumpets coach, Dabo Green, claiming all he has achieved as a coach were what The Chiefs’ coach, Fagha Faloughi, taught him.

Green defeated his boss in the opening game of the competition and it will be another great battle between the coach and student in the final taking place at the Lagos Preparatory School, Ikoyi on Sunday, August 6. Nigerians are used to normal football called soccer in other part of the world, forgetting that American Football is the biggest and most lucrative competition in the world, although not known to the followers of sports in the country.

This propelled two times Super Bowl champion, Osi Umenyiora, a Nigerian, to bring to the country, a test programme, to sanitize the youths about the game which already brough him fame and richness. Both the Yellow Trumpets and The Chief emerged the finalists in the maiden edition after six weeks of action in the regular season.

The four teams that featured in the regular season are The Chiefs, Yellow Trumpets, Naija Lions and The Tigers. Expected to be in attendance for the Championship game are top National Football League (NFL) stars of Nigerian origin.

They include David Njoku who plays for the Cleveland Browns and owns The Chiefs, Miami Dolphins star Emmanuel Ogbah and owns Naija Lions, Detroit Lions player and owner of The Tigers, Romeo Okwara, and Maurice Jones Drew, the only American team owner of Yellow Trumpets who played for the Jacksonville Jaguars.