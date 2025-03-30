Upload Results Or Risk Losing Admission, JAMB Warns IJMB, JUPEB Candidates

Share

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has advised Students who applied for admission through the 2024 Direct Entry (DE) mode using awaiting results from IJMB or JUPEB to upload their results or risk losing their admission.

JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, urged candidates to upload their results immediately after they are released and update their status from awaiting results to avoid disqualification.

He said: “All candidates who applied for admission through the 2024 Direct Entry (DE) mode using awaiting results from IJMB or JUPEB should urgently visit any approved CBT centre to upload their results as soon as they are released.

“Failure to do so will result in disqualification from consideration for the 2024 DE admission.

“During the 2024 DE registration period, some candidates registered with awaiting results from IJMB and JUPEB but have not yet uploaded them. Please note that no candidate will be considered for admission with awaiting results, similar to the policy for UTME candidates.

“Any application marked as ‘awaiting result’ (AR) that does not comply with this directive will be disqualified from admission consideration.

“It is essential that all candidate credentials are verified to determine their eligibility. Candidates without uploaded results will be regarded as not having any results.

“Additionally, candidates applying for the 2025 DE are encouraged to be proactive. Ensure that your awaiting results are uploaded promptly upon release to change your status from AR and enhance your chances of admission.”

