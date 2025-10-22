Uplifting Nigeria’s Agric Sector Amid Hunger

No one has ever boasted of living a healthy life without adequate food on his or her table. This implies that healthy living is not unconnected to consumption of required and adequate food.

Food, which remains one of the three basic needs of man on earth, can only be acquired by continual indulgence or thorough participation in agricultural practices.

Agriculture is simply the act of farming. In a nutshell, farming is the activity of growing crops and/or raising animals on a certain piece of land in a given area or locality.

No doubt, agriculture is an integral part of human existence considering the fact that it is the only means that can guarantee the three paramount needs of man, which are food, clothing and shelter.

Of course without agriculture, no one can boast of a clothe or even a shelter. In view of this, agriculture has indeed proven to mankind that it is the epitome of life, initiated by God himself.

Several countries in the world depend solely on agriculture as regards Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). And those countries jealously safeguard the practice because they acknowledge it’s the most affordable source of revenue.

Arguably, if well harnessed, agriculture is considered as the most important revenue source due to its unending fruitfulness or benefits coupled with easy accessibility that is attached to it.

Among all, the fact that no one can live without food is enough reason to say that the positive impact of agriculture on mankind cannot be overemphasized. The above facts have proven to us that agriculture can function as a revenue source as well as a means of survival to any nation. Suffice to say, sustenance of agriculture remains one of the prime desires of any country in existence.

Due to its challenges, which include access to mechanize farming, undesirable topography, poor climatic condition, unavailability of land, insufficient funds, et cetera, many potential farmers or interested individuals in most developing nations like Nigeria, have over the years lost interest in agriculture, thereby endangering the socio-economic status of the nations involved.

It is no longer news that lack of participation in either subsistence or commercial farming among the populace of a certain country leads to malnutrition as well as tremendous decline in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the affected country.

The most devastating aspect of loss of interest in agriculture is the apathy observed amongst the youth due to their eager quest for white-collar jobs. Frankly, the current lack of participation of most youths in agriculture has contributed immensely to the ongoing scarcity of food witnessed in several nations on the African continent and other developing nations across the globe.

Survey revealed that between 2011 and 2013 alone, a total of eight hundred and forty-two (842) million individuals or about one in every eight persons in the world, were estimated to be suffering from chronic hunger. This simply implies that the said set of people were not regularly getting enough food for themselves to carry out their active life activities.

Due to the inevitable impact of food on mankind, the World Food Day (WFD) was established during the 20th General Conference of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) in November 1945.

During the conference, all the Member States of FAO resolved that October 16 each year should be commemorated as World Food Day; the Day was meant to coincide with the anniversary of the founding date of the organization (FAO).

The Hungarian delegation led by the former Hungarian Minister of Agriculture and Food, Dr. Pal Romany played an active role at the said conference; he suggested the idea of celebrating the World Food Day worldwide. The first commemoration of the day took place in the year 1946 and since then, the Day is being observed annually in more than one hundred and fifty (150) countries, raising awareness of the issues behind poverty and hunger.

In the spirit of the day, I’m using this medium to urge the Nigerian government to wake up from its slumber with the view of ensuring the country’s agricultural sector is totally and thoroughly revamped and uplifted. This can be made possible by providing adequate support for any genuine potential farmer in the country.

I’m therefore soliciting that, the federal government alongside the various state governments through a formidable and reliable agency, ought to intercede on behalf of the Nigerian farmers to ensure the commercial banks are always willing to allocate either soft or hard loan to any potential indigenous farmer.

Also, adequate farm land must be provided by any concerned government. It’s quite appalling and saddening, to say the least, that at a time like this when the world is fast embracing tech innovations, most farmers in Nigeria still dwell on crude system of farming.

On their part, the farmers should also continually validate membership of all their members and also encourage the intending ones to register, so through the body, the government or any entity entity can easily access all the practising farmers and ascertain the genuineness of anyone who claims to be a farmer.

Above all, the various governments must endeavour to own and manage many mechanised farms in different localities with the motive of supplementing the privately owned ones, which would go a long way to see that plenty food is put on our tables, and equally create avenue for diverse revenue sources and more employment opportunities . There’s no better time to fully key into this crusade than now that the citizens are ravaged by hunger. Think about it.