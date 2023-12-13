Upholding sanctity of Human Rights

Last Sunday, being December 10, the global community collectively commemorated Human Rights Day. In 1948, the United Nations (UN) General Assembly proclaimed 10th December of every year as Human Rights Day towards bringing the attention of people of the world to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as the common standard of achievement for all peoples as well as all nations. In any existing society, everyone is entitled to certain rights and/or privileges, as the case may be, which signifies the value of that person in the society in question. This phenomenon is invariably regarded by all and sundry as ‘human rights.’ Human rights are moral principles or norms that describe certain standards of human behaviour and are regularly safeguarded as legal rights in both national and international laws. They are usually seen as undeniable fundamental rights to which a person is inherently entitled, because he/she is a human being, and bona-fide member of the society, regardless of the person’s location, language, skin colour, religion, social affiliations, ethnic origin, and background, among other statuses. Human rights are universal and supreme, in the sense that it is being applicable everywhere and at every time; and they are also egalitarian, in the sense of being the same for everyone.

They require empathy and the rule of law, and impose an obligation on persons to respect the human rights of others. It’s fundamentally forbidden for human rights to be taken away, or overlooked by any person, officer, court of law, or instituted authority, unless as a result of due process based on specific circumstances. Ordinarily, human rights require freedom from unlawful molestation, discrimination, assault, torture, detention, imprisonment, and/or execution, which have recently been the order of the day in most localities, particularly Nigeria. It’s not anymore news that in most homes across the federation, housewives are living not unlike mere slaves unknowingly to their parents/guardians. It’s, therefore, needless to state that they are dying in silence as each day unfolds.

Rape and paedophilia, among other forms of child abuse, have abruptly dominated the polity. In our various schools, a teacher, rather than function as the mentor of the pupil under his custody, would prefer to be a tormentor. Yet each day, this set of deviants walk freely on our roads and streets, thereby making concerned Nigerians insinuate that the country’s constitution that ought to protect people’s rights is docile and incapacitated. The doctrine of human rights has been highly influential within national and international laws coupled with regional and global institutions. Actions by states and non-governmental organizations form a basis of public policy worldwide. There is a consensus that human rights encompasses a wide variety of rights such as the right to life, fair trial, prosecution, protection against enslavement, prohibition of genocide, free speech, information dissemination, choice of religion, and a right to education. Though some thinkers or schools of thought are of the view that human rights ought to comprise a minimum requirement to avoid the worst case abuses, others see the wide variety as a higher standard. Many of the basic ideas that yielded the Human Rights Movement came up in the aftermath of the Second World War and the atrocities of The Holocaust.

The aforementioned ideas or views culminated in the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in Paris, France by the UN General Assembly in the year 1948, although the ancient people did not have the same modern day ideology of universal human rights – thus people’s rights were still not safeguarded as required. The real forerunner of human rights crusade was the concept of natural rights which appeared as part of the medieval natural law tradition that became notable during the enlightenment by philosophers like Francis Hutcheson, John Locke and Jean-Jacques Burlamaqui, and which featured predominantly in the political thrives of both the American and French Revolutions. The modern human rights arguments emerged during the half of the twentieth century possibly as a reaction to slavery, torture, genocide, and war crimes, as a realization of inherent human vulnerability and as being a precondition for the emergence of the anticipated just society. Owing to the supremacy and universality of human rights, every adopted constitution or bye-law creates a special column which categorically stipulates the rights and privileges binding the entire members of the society/ group that abides by the mandates of the said constitution, and such provision is bound to remain sacrosanct among the members unless unanimous amendments are made to that effect.

Frankly, adequate recognition of the inherent dignity and of the equal and inalienable rights of all members of the human family is the rudiments of freedom, peace and justice in the world. And since all human beings were born free and equal in dignity and rights, there is an absolute need for the fundamental rights stipulated in any constitution to be duly upheld, in order to put to a stop all categories of human rights abuse taking place in all nooks and crannies across the globe. As we join the globe in commemorating the Human Rights Day, the mandate of any adopted constitution or byelaw regarding fundamental rights and privileges should be treated as sacrosanct or supreme by the overall members of the society in question irrespective of their statuses, and every member regardless of his/her status ought to be a beneficiary to such provision. In other words, this remarkable event calls for outright protection of all the extant laws cum Acts domiciled in Nigeria, most especially the country’s 1999 Constitution, as amended, which represents the overall interest of the citizenry herein. It’s equally imperative not to hesitate in amending any law/Act whenever the need arises.

Every extant law deserves to be reviewed from time to time with the sole aim of making amends if need be, hence, such approach shouldn’t be taken for granted by the legislature. Moreover, a law that is not being properly implemented by the apt authority is just ceremonial, thus the various law enforcement agencies must leave no stone unturned towards ensuring that the needful is invariably done in their respective jurisdictions. The judicial custodians ought to as well curtail the ongoing high level of prolonged court hearing. The civil society activists on their part are expected to, at all times, display fierce and uncompromising attitudes towards upholding the nobility of human rights. Regardless of our ages, occupations and affiliations, it’s our civic responsibility to ensure at all cost that the country’s laws as well as Acts are viable and duly safeguarded at all cost. The truth is that, our rights are our power, hence we must be prepared to safeguard and uphold them at all times and all cost. Think about it