Uphold Your Professional Ethics, MDCN Registrar Urges Medical Doctors

The Registrar, Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN)Dr. Fatima Kyari, has advised medical graduates to uphold the rule of professional conduct and ethics.

Kyari, who was represented by Dr. Victor Kolawole, Deputy Registrar of the council made the statement at the induction/oath-taking of the newly qualified 2023/2024 Batch A Medicine and Surgery graduates of the Edo State University Uzairue.

He said, as medical doctors, one must have passion and humanity, adding “the ethical guidelines are binding on every doctor in Nigeria.

“We emphasize the importance of adhering to the rules of professional conduct, and ethics. As doctors you must have passion and humanity.”

The Guest Lecturer, Prof Nosakhare Godwin Bazuaye, of the Hematology and Stem Cells Transplant, University of Benin Teaching Hospital disclosed that over 452,443 Students applied to study medicine in Nigerian universities for the 2023/2024 Academic Session.

Prof. Bazuaye advised the graduating doctors to be willing to go the extra mile to save lives in line with the Hippocratic oath.

Bazuaye, whose lecture was titled: Now A Doctor, What Next, described a doctor as above average intelligent individuals trained and certified in the act of medicine to manage both physical and mental health of individuals.

He said Nigerian doctors are poorly paid and that they have no adequate facilities to practice, adding that they can survive anywhere in the world.

He hinted that medical practice in Nigeria can not be separated from the Nigeria’s current situation, hence, there should be a good health insurance policy to improve practice, a better salary package, improved facilities for practice and to make the working environment conducive for doctors to make the difference wherever they found themselves.

Earlier, in his opening address, the Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Dawood Egbefo said the event marks a pivotal moment in the lives of the graduates and a proud occasion for the University as it inducted 46 newly qualified medical doctors for the 2023/2024 Batch A Medicine and Surgery graduates.

The Ag Vice Chancellor expressed gratitude to the executive governor Mr Godwin Obaseki for his unwavering support and efforts in sustaining the University, especially the transformation of the Central Hospital in Auchi to Edo State University Uzairue Teaching Hospital.

He equally appealed to the State Government to continue to enhance the facilities at the Teaching Hospital which its improvement will significantly strengthen healthcare services, advance medical education and attract qualified professionals while also beneficial to the local community.

Prof Egbefo also thanked the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) for the provisional approval for MBBS Programme which paved the way for the graduation of the first medical students in March.

In his welcome address, Ag Provost, College of Medical Sciences, Dr Kenneth Atoe said the gathering marks a significant milestone in the journey of the graduates as they are about to embark on their professional journey.

He said the university’s commitment to innovation and excellence is evident in the unique curriculum which employs a competency-based pedagogy towards early exposure of the students to clinical settings, preparing them for the realities of medical practice.

“The quality of training offered here is exceptional and our products are highly competitive. We are proud of the well-rounded medical professionals we have nurtured and we are confident that they will make a positive impact”, he added.

While congratulating the newly qualified doctors, said as they begin their careers they should remember that medicine is not just a profession but a calling that requires compassion, empathy and kindness as it demands to put the needs of others before their own and strive for excellence in every aspect of their work.

He said they should always remember the oath to uphold the highest standards of medical practice, commitment to respect the autonomy of their patients to maintain confidentiality and to act with integrity.

