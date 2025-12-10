The Minister of Defence, retired Gen. Christopher Musa, on Wednesday charged the newly promoted Major Generals of the Nigerian Army, urging them to adopt the ethos of strategic leadership, uphold professionalism and remain steadfast in protecting Nigeria’s sovereignty.

The Defence Minister, who spoke at the investiture of the 27 newly promoted senior officers with their new ranks in Abuja, noted that their promotion was not only a recognition of past achievements but also a reflection of the nation’s confidence in their ability to shoulder greater responsibilities.

Musa further stressed that rising to this height in the military profession requires resilience under pressure, courage in the face of adversity, moral integrity in decision-making, and an unshakable commitment to national service.

“Each of the senior officers before us today has demonstrated exceptional command capability, staff proficiency and strategic insight, making them worthy of this honour,” he said.

READ ALSO:

The Defence Minister also showered encomium on the Chief of Army Staff, the Army Council, and the senior leadership for upholding the integrity and credibility of the promotion process.

He emphasised that the Army operates in an increasingly complex security environment, requiring adaptable, visionary, and courageous leaders.

“Your elevation today places you in a unique position. You are being entrusted with strategic-level responsibilities that directly impact the success, cohesion and future trajectory of the Nigerian Army.

“The baton is passed from one generation of officers to the next. It is your responsibility not only to uphold the standards of your predecessors but to surpass them.

“Lead by example, demonstrating humility, firmness in decision-making, compassion for your subordinates, and loyalty to the Constitution and the Commander-in-Chief,” he said.

Musa also acknowledged the critical role of families, describing their support as a “Silent but powerful contribution to national security.

“Embrace this new responsibility with courage and renewed patriotism. Lead with wisdom, act with integrity, command with compassion, and remain unwavering in the defence of Nigeria’s sovereignty and unity,” he said.