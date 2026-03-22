Uphold Justice, Fairness, Otti Tells Monarchs

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has called on the South East Traditional Rulers Council to uphold unity, fairness and justice in running the affairs of their communities.

Addressing the council at its meeting in Umuahia, Abia State capital, Otti declared that collective effort remained the surest path to sustainable development and reminded the traditional rulers of their enduring responsibility to uphold justice and fairness in their communities, because, unlike political offices, their roles are lifelong.

Governor Otti stressed the importance of working together across political and traditional divides, noting that progress is best achieved through unity: “If you want to go very fast, you go alone, but if you want to go far, you go together. The message is very clear — from now henceforth, we should all go together,” Gov. Otti stated.

Commenting on the perceived disunity among political leaders, the Governor dismissed claims of discord within the Southeast Governors’ Forum, explaining that differences in priorities are often shaped by varying local realities. “Sometimes, people create in their imagination differences that don’t exist.

We all work together, but what one State requires may differ from another. Comparing Governors is like comparing apples and oranges.” The Governor highlighted his administration’s development approach, noting that interventions in Abia are guided by prevailing needs, including road infrastructure, healthcare delivery, and education.