Uphold Justice, Fairness In Your Domains, Otti Urges Traditional Rulers

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has called on the South East Traditional Rulers Council to uphold unity, fairness and justice in running the affairs of their communities.

Addressing the council at its meeting in Umuahia, Abia State capital, Otti declared that collective effort remained the surest path to sustainable development and reminded the traditional rulers of their enduring responsibility to uphold justice and fairness in their communities, because, unlike political offices, their roles are lifelong.

Governor Otti stressed the importance of working together across political and traditional divides, noting that progress is best achieved through unity: “If you want to go very fast, you go alone, but if you want to go far, you go together. The message is very clear — from now henceforth, we should all go together,” Gov. Otti stated.

Commenting on the perceived disunity among political leaders, the Governor dismissed claims of discord within the Southeast Governors’ Forum, explaining that differences in priorities are often shaped by varying local realities.

“Sometimes, people create in their imagination differences that don’t exist. We all work together, but what one State requires may differ from another. Comparing Governors is like comparing apples and oranges.”

The Governor highlighted his administration’s development approach, noting that interventions in Abia are guided by prevailing needs, including road infrastructure, healthcare delivery, and education.

He further underscored the importance of justice as the cornerstone of leadership, describing it as a divine responsibility.

“Power belongs to God. Anytime you are given the opportunity to lead, it is a gift from God, and you must not disappoint Him. If there is anything you take away today, it is justice — justice is fairness, equity, and righteousness.”

Governor Otti explained that it was this principle that guided his appointment of a non-indigene as Head of Service, saying, “You cannot deny someone an opportunity because of where he comes from. That is not justice. Justice must be seen and must be done.”

He used the occasion to acknowledge and celebrate the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, describing him as a mentor and father figure, announcing plans to host his 85th birthday celebration in Abia State on May 15.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Uzor Nwachukwu, described the gathering as a convergence of “wisdom, tradition, and collective responsibility,” noting that traditional institutions remain vital to grassroots governance, peace, and development.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Dr Linus Nto Mbah, commended the State government for its developmental strides, particularly in security, infrastructure, healthcare, and education, as well as improved welfare for traditional rulers.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the South-South Monarchs Forum, Sergeant Chidi Awuse, while advocating stronger regional integration between the Southeast and South-South, emphasised the need for unity, cooperation, and support for constituted authorities and urged traditional rulers to continue partnering with the government to sustain peace and development.

The meeting reaffirmed the critical role of traditional institutions in fostering peace, security, and development, with stakeholders calling for sustained collaboration between government and royal fathers to build resilient and prosperous communities.