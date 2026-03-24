Uphold Bauchi Congress Results, Tinubu Support Groups Tell APC Leadership

President Bola Tinubu’s support groups and All Progressives Congress (APC) loyalists in Bauchi State have urged the party’s national leadership to uphold the outcome of the state congress, saying attempts to alter it could affect APC’s prospects ahead of the 2027 elections.

The group made this appeal on Monday at the Double Four Event Centre in Bauchi, where they expressed concern over what they described as “Efforts by a few stakeholders” to overturn the decisions reached during the congress conducted March 3-4, 2026.

At the press conference, coalition Chairman Barrister Jibrin S. Jibrin and Secretary Comrade Ibrahim Y. Muhammad noted that the APC exercise was monitored by INEC, security agencies, the media, and other observers.

It produced Alhaji Muhammad Hassan Tilde as Chairman, Alhaji Mustapha Zirami as Secretary, and Hon. Yakubu Muhammed as Organising Secretary.

The duo presented what was said to be a certified true copy of the congress results.

They alleged that individuals who “performed poorly” in previous election cycles were trying to replace some elected officials with preferred candidates, a move “likely to jeopardise the renewed unity and momentum” the party is experiencing in the state.

The coalition maintained that the congress was conducted in line with Article 20 of the APC Constitution and the Electoral Act 2026, adding that while most states had already inaugurated their new executives, Bauchi had not due to an alleged ulterior motive.

They warned that similar internal disputes contributed to the party’s setbacks in the 2019 and 2023 elections in the state, stressing that such divisions must not be repeated ahead of 2027.

“Stakeholders have spoken on the choice of who should lead the APC in Bauchi,” the coalition said. “They elected and returned Alhaji Mustapha Zirami and Hon. Yakubu Muhammed as Secretary and Organising Secretary. This is democracy; the will of party members should prevail.”

The groups appealed to President Tinubu and the APC National Chairman to intervene and ensure that the Bauchi congress results are upheld, saying the affirmation would consolidate support for the President and other party candidates.

They described Bauchi as a politically sophisticated state where members have “renewed their faith” in the APC, expressing confidence that unity would translate into stronger electoral performance if internal disputes are resolved promptly.