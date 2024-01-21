UPHILL Movie To Expose Environmental Hazards, Risks To Human Existence –Oke

Nollywood actress, Tolulope Oke says her new produced film Uphill (Oke Okuta), which is to educate and enlighten the audience about environmental hazards Is ready for the cinemas. Oke, a movie actress and film producer who hails from Osun State is a graduate of Sociology from University of Lagos And Dramatic Art at Obafemi Awolowo University.

Oke has featured in several film productions before. Oke explained that she was inspired to produce the short film so as to intentionally tell stories of hope to the audience and also to showcase her talent as an actor and also her skill as a film producer. She asserted that viewers will be aware more of their environment and the hazards pesticides for farming to control pest can cause. Tolulope Oke says the audience will be interested with the story as it relates to their humanity.

“The core message of Uphill(Oke Okuta) is its focus on environmental pollution and health care system in the rural areas. “The storyline of the film depicts a village where a farmer uses pesticides on his farm. This led to the death of a young lady. The investigation of the death led to the discovery of use of shady pesticides on a big farm. This sets the youths against the Influential farmer,” she explained. Oke further explained that the film will expose the audience to environmental degradation and to protect themselves form health hazards due to the use of pesticides.

The chemicals poses serious and long term risks to health of the people. “The envisaged resultant out- come of the film is to make viewers aware of the impact and consequences of environmental pollution. This should make them to be more conscious of their environment,” she said.