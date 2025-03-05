Upgrading Nigeria’s Tech Sector

Share

Nigerians are earnestly looking forward to see a Nigeria that is workable and reliable in the area of science and technology.

This is so, because, only the aforementioned sector can revive the country’s current weary outlook. No doubt, there is an urgent need to thoroughly examine the Nigeria’s tech sector with a view to fixing the country’s numerous ills therein. Any right thinking Nigerian would concur with this observation.

At such a critical moment, any rational individual or entity who thinks well of Nigeria is required to cross-examine the country towards ascertaining how far she has fared so far in many areas of human endeavour.

I have chosen to emphatically lay emphasis on the country’s technology sector, which is borne out of my quest to see a Nigeria where the citizenry wouldn’t depend on foreign products or services as they struggle for survival and greatness.

The current blurry outlook of Nigeria’s tech sector doesn’t need flurry of activity, but holistic, from those who have been delegated to salvage it, or sieve the flour, if we must get it right. It’s on this premise I thought it wise to candidly observe and study the area in question.

It’s quite appalling – to assert the least – that at this age, our education sector as regards science and technology is still operating in the past. On a regular basis, countless of our engineering graduates could hardly design a device related to their field of study let alone constructing it.

The aforementioned educational lapse is not unconnected with the dilapidated learning environment found in our various higher institutions. These citadels can hardly boast of standard laboratories and workshops needed to inculcate the required technical skills into the students’ minds.

Engineering students should be meant to undergo a one year compulsory training section, which ought to serve as a prerequisite to the national youth service, just as it’s done by the medical cum pharmaceutical students

Pathetically, a few of the graduates who were privileged to acquire the necessary skills, perhaps owing to their individual talents, had been compelled to leave the country for elsewhere in search of a better accommodating environment suitable for their quest. This irritating condition has continued unabated that it’s seriously telling on the system.

The ongoing lack of adequate facilities invariably witnessed in our schools is the reason many have overtime been forced to patronize foreign education, hence posing severe threat to the economy of the acclaimed giant of Africa.

Aside learning, the universities aren’t doing enough regarding research works. Basically, they were not to function as institutions meant solely for imparting knowledge, but equally a place where people or corporate bodies can seek services on all forms of research.

It’s bad that these citadels are not duly funded by the respective governments to enable them commercialize their patents. It’s noteworthy that every technological invention is directly dependent on a certain research activity. The health angle isn’t left out while dissecting the lingering ugly physiognomy of the Nigeria’s technology at large.

Nigerians quickly rush abroad when suffering from an ailment that ordinarily could easily be taken care of here, probably as a result of the unfriendly outlook of both private and public hospitals cum health centres domiciled across the country.

We have well-tested health/medical experts but occurrence of uncalled environment deprives them the opportunity to practice favorably. This particular menace has also resulted in colossal brain drain, thereby making our tech sector cry woefully.

In the area of agriculture, the story isn’t different. The government has continually clamoured for improved farming activity, still the country dwells on crude system of cultivation and harvest.

It’s not anymore news that the Nigerian State is yet to get it right when it calls for mechanized farming despite the apparent willingness.

What about the manufacturing sector? It would candidly be an understatement if one opines that this area is really frowning at us.

In spite of the outpouring promises coupled with seeming frantic effort to uplift it, the stakeholders involved are still seemingly marred by apathy.

All our various ancient production firms have virtually gone into moribund, and till date, nothing tangible has been done to revive them.

As we collectively pass through this phase, it would be nice, wise and caring of us to as well urge the relevant authorities to embrace a sober reflection with a view to bringing a turnaround in the country’s system, particularly the tech sector.

It’s pertinent to acknowledge that to address a certain existing anomaly, you must be ready to fish out its rudimentary attributes or fundamental causes. This is the only way such plight could be tactically tackled.

The truth is that we have in recent times neglected as well as abused our technical value as a people. We need to revisit the said value towards making amends. The governments at all levels must take drastic action to resuscitate our numerous technical colleges.

There’s a compelling need to inject more life into these institutions, which bear the foundation of the nation’s tech sector. We ought to equally reawake the essence of the ongoing Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) being participated by the science oriented learners in our various universities and polytechnics.

In the same vein, research must be considered and treated as a priority in the various varsities.

Similarly, the engineering students should be meant to undergo a one-year compulsory training section, which ought to serve as a prerequisite to the national youth service, just as it’s done by the medical cum pharmaceutical students.

Inter alia, we need to in earnest rejig the country’s extant policies toward suiting the political will worn by the current government that’s ostensibly trying to end the mono-economy era.

For instance, the desire to revive the country’s downstream sector in the petroleum industry requires a more viable and strict policy.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

