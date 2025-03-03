Upgrade Of Facilities For NDSF Competitions Advances

Share

Organisers of the Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF) have made reasonable progress in the upgrade of some of the sporting facilities identified for competitions.

A turning point in the ongoing facelift of the facilities has been the effective deployment of Engineers and other support workers.

According to the Chairman of the Facility and Transport subcommittee, Dr Ochuko Igbigbisie, the major work is the refurbishment of the Uyo Township Stadium Swimming Pool.

“It is an Olympic size 9-lane pool but many of the Technical facilities have been vandalised. “The work started today with the draining of the water to ascertain the condition of the floor”.

Igbigbisie told Journalists after an inspection round in Uyo. On an upbeat note, the Facilities subcommittee Chairman said that the preliminary report of Engineers showed that the pool is not leaking and can be revived.

