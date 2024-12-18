Upgrade Jos Airport To Int’l Status To Honour Gowon, CSO Leader Tells Tinubu

Share

Former Chairman of the Plateau Peace Practitioners Network (PPPN), Comrade Choji Jacob Pwakim has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to upgrade the Yakubu Gowon Airport in Jos to International status.

Speaking to Journalists in Jos on Wednesday, Pwakim said the upgrade would honour General Yakubu Gowon, after whom the airport is named.

Pwakim emphasized that upgrading the airport would add significant value to the people of Plateau State and Nigeria as a whole.

He highlighted the economic benefits, including opportunities for farmers to export their produce and earn foreign income, thereby improving their livelihoods.

Pwakim acknowledges President Tinubu’s gesture of renaming the University of Abuja after General Gowon but believes that upgrading the Jos Airport would be a more significant honour.

He stressed that upgrading the Jos airport would have a more significant impact on the local community.

He added that the Key features of the Yakubu Gowon Airport include its location in Jos, Plateau State, and its potential to provide alternative access to the nation’s capital.

“We kindly appealed to President Tinubu to upgrade the Yakubu Gowon Airport Jos an international status. Such an upgrade would add immense value to the people of Plateau and Nigeria at large”.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"