Upgrade Ikorodu General Hospital to teaching hospital, Ayangburen urges Lagos govt

The Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabir Shotobi, has appealed to Lagos State Government to upgrade Ikorodu General Hospital to teaching hospital. Shotobi made the appeal when he visited the hospital to distribute gifts to the first baby of the year in Ikorodu yesterday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first baby, a female, was delivered by one Mrs Mosunmola Awodehinde at about 12:05 a.m., weighing 3.2 kg.

The second baby, a male, delivered by one Mrs Kadijat Ahmad at about 12:10 a.m., while the third, also a male, was delivered by Mrs Omosalewa Fagbemi at about 1:27 a.m.

NAN reports that cash and baby materials were distributed to the three women by the traditional ruler, accompanied by his wife, Olori Kudirat, and care givers.

Oba Shotobi cautioned health professional against engaging in ‘Japa’ syndrome, adding that they should rather be patient, as the present government was working on ways of reviving the economy, especially the health sector.

“This visit is our usual tradition to see the performances of health professionals, the first baby of the year and give thanks to Almighty God for blessing Ikorodu.

“I am appealing to the state government to upgrade this hospital to a teaching hospital that will accommodate more dialysis centre.”