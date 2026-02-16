UPDC Secures Approval For Two-Year Extension On Free Float Compliance

UPDC Plc has secured regulatory approval to extend the timeline for meeting the Nigerian Exchange’s free float requirement, following a request to the market regulator.

In a statement dated February 13, 2026, the company said NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo) approved its request for an extension of time to achieve the required free float threshold within two years, covering the period 2026 to 2028.

The extension is aimed at enabling UPDC Plc to comply with Nigerian Exchange Limited’s free float requirements applicable to companies listed on the Main Board. Under the rules, issuers are required to maintain a free float of at least 20 per cent of issued and fully paid share capital or a free-float market capitalization of N20 billion.

The company noted that the approval aligns with Rule 3.1.4 of the Exchange’s Rules Governing Free Float Requirements, which provides that the Exchange may suspend trading in a company’s securities if it fails to meet the stipulated free float threshold within the required timeframe.

UPDC stated that the extension would allow it to regularize its position and return to full compliance with its postlisting obligations.

The Board and majority shareholders reaffirmed their commitment to good corporate governance and assured stakeholders that steps would be taken to cure the company’s free float deficiency within the timeline granted by NGX RegCo.

UPDC also reminded investors that it operates a dedicated Investors’ Portal on its corporate website and provided contact details for its Investors’ Relations Office for further enquiries.