Updated: Unknown Gunmen Attack Calabar Correctional Facility, Kill Officer

Unknown gunmen, suspected to be militants have attacked the Calabar Correctional Facility in Afokang Local Government of Cross River and killed an officer.

The attack happened on Wednesday night and the gunmen were said to have come from the nearby Calabar creeks, took away a firearm after killing the officer.

The spokesman of the Afokang Correctional Facility, Superintendent Effanga Etim confirmed the attack.

He said unknown gunmen attacked the facility yesterday evening but officers in the facility repelled the attack.

He said one of its officers lost his life in the course of the attack and also disclosed that an investigation is underway.

“When they came, they opened fire on the security team who also responded in like manner and in the process, an Assistant Superintendent of Correction, ASC, was killed.

“No inmate escaped or was killed. The attackers didn’t get close to the main facility.

“As we speak, we have deployed more armed personnel to the facility and everything is under control.”

Sources have alleged that the attack at Afokang Federal Prison yesterday night may have as a result of a reduction in food rations.

However, the state comptroller is said to be holding a crucial meeting with his management team over the prison attack.