…Debunks prior warnings of attacks by govt, DSS

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Niger State chapter and Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna has disclosed that twelve teachers, two hundred and fifteen pupils and students were abducted by the suspected terrorists that attacked the St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri community, Agwarra Local Government Area.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the attack occured between 1 am and 3 am on Friday, November 21, 2025 and a security personnel was badly shot.

Confirming this development in a statement by his Media Aide, Daniel Atori, Bishop Yohanna who is also the Proprietor of the school debunked reports from some quarters that there was a prior warning of such attacks.

According to him “I have just got back to the village after I visited the school and met with parents of the children to assure them that we are working with the government and security agencies to see that our children are rescued and brought back safely.

“From our record, 215 pupils and students including 12 teachers were abducted by the terrorists”.

He, however, did not give the details of the total number of students in the school.

He then added that, “During the terrorists attack, some students escaped and parents have started coming for their children as the school has to be shutdown”.

While debunking reports credited to Secretary to the State Government that there were prior warnings through circular, Bishop Yohanna said “it is not true, if they brought a circular who did they give it to and who did they contact?

“We have even asked the LGA Education Secretary if he got it sent us such a letter, he said no.

“Why should we endanger the lives of our children if there was a prior warning or a directive especially as it has to do with security.

It should be recalled that, the Niger state Commissioner of Police, CP Adamu Abdullahi Elleman had also said the attacks will be investigated and necessary action will be taken against the school management for continuing academic activities, contrary to the State government’s directive on closure of schools in the area due to security challenges.

The CAN Chairman further urged that propaganda be shelved and that this is the time to pray and make moves for the safe return of the children.

While expressing hope for the safe return of the children and the teachers, the Bishop assured that the Body of Christ (CAN) is actively collaborating with security agencies, community leaders and the government authorities to ensure the safe returns of the victims.