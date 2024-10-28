UPDATED: Gov Inuwa Leads Northern Govs, Traditional Rulers In Talks Over Power Outage, Others

Share

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya on Monday convened a joint meeting involving Northern Governors and Traditional Rulers to address the ongoing blackout in the northern region and other critical challenges affecting the zone, including security concerns, economic issues, and sustainable development priorities.

The NSGF, under the leadership of Governor Inuwa Yahaya, is focused on charting a unified agenda to enhance regional cooperation and development, leveraging the North’s resources to promote long-term development.

In his opening remarks, Governor Inuwa Yahaya raised concerns about the power outage caused by vandalism of critical infrastructure, calling for investments in new transmission lines and energy diversification to prevent future disruptions.

He also stressed the need to move beyond symbolic meetings, urging the NSGF and the Northern Traditional Rulers Council to develop practical, results-oriented strategies tailored to the region’s unique challenges.

“The time to walk the talk is now,” he said, expressing confidence that unity, determination, and bold leadership would steer the region towards a more prosperous future.

The NSGF Chairman emphasized the importance of unity and collective action, stating that the the forum under his leadership is committed to charting a cohesive agenda that leverages the North’s potential for sustainable growth and stability.

While acknowledging recent military successes against terrorists and bandits, Governor Inuwa Yahaya stressed that sustainable peace requires continued collaboration with security agencies and the implementation of recommendations from civil society and regional security committees.

The Governor who reflected on recent protests, highlighted the need for youth empowerment through education, skills development, and employment opportunities to prevent future unrest.

He advocated for strengthening agricultural infrastructure, supporting farmers, and reviving agro-industries like the textile sector to address food insecurity and drive economic revival.

In light of recent floods in Maiduguri and other areas, the Governor urged collaboration with federal agencies to build irrigation systems and adopt sustainable environmental practices.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya also emphasized the importance of traditional institutions as tools for conflict resolution and community engagement.

He praised the restructuring of the New Nigeria Development Company (NNDC) as a step toward economic revitalization in the North.

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, in his welcome address, emphasized the urgent need for a unified strategy to combat insecurity and other regional challenges, stating, “Without security, there will be no development”.

During the meeting, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, who led the traditional rulers, emphasized the critical role of traditional institutions in promoting peace and stability in the region.

He highlighted the need for honest discussions about the root causes of insecurity, including poverty and unemployment, calling for decisive actions from political leaders to address these issues effectively.

Sultan Saad commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for constantly engaging with stakeholders across multiple sectors and galvanising his colleagues towards to implement actionable strategies towards addressing the region’s numerous challenges.

The meeting is still ongoing, with a communiqué expected to outline concrete steps to address the challenges discussed.

