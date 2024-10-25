UPDATED: Gov Bago Approves N80,000 For State, LGA Workers

Share

Niger state Governor, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago has approved the sum of N80,000 as minimum wage for the state’s workforce, including Local Government workers, effective November 2024.

He made this disclosure after a long meeting with the State Organised Labour led by the state chairman, Comrade Idris Lafene in the government house on Friday.

According to the Governor, “After an extensive discussion with our team and the organized Labour in the state, we have decided to approve the sum of N80,000 as Minimum for both state and local governments.

“The N80,000 approved is sustainable and we are sure with our thrive with Agriculture we will still upgrade very soon.”

He also encouraged civil servants to start to go into production because “we are creating civil service farms so that our civil servants can be productive and for that, we can even get to one million as minimum wage but for now, we are starting with N80,000.”

Furthermore, he stated that the minimum wage will start in November because the state government has already paid for this month (October).

In his response, the State Chairman Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). Abdulkarim Idris Lafene told Journalists that, “the amount is not commiserated with the economy and the price of things and cost of living right now.

“We are hoping that the minimum wage will get to one million naira going by what Mr. Governor said”.

