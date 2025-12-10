UPDATED: Adeleke Emerges Accord Gov’ship Candidate

…Unveils Updated 5-Point Agenda

The incumbent Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Accord for the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

The primary held in Osogbo was observed by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) and other observers.

At the poll, the governor scored 145 votes, while five votes were voided.

The governor, who was the sole aspirant for the position, accepted the nomination and asserted that his record of achievements and the mass goodwill of the people would guarantee victory for the Accord in the 2026 polls.

The governor further used the occasion to unveil an upgraded five-point agenda for the 2026 race, namely integrated citizens and workers’ welfare; infrastructure consolidation for economic prosperity; Increased agro-industrial expansion for youth empowerment; innovations for health, education and social care; and Improved Business Environment for Job Creation.

The governor spoke further: “We are today launching the battle for continuity of progress, good governance and democratic dividends. My candidacy signals the sustenance of the golden movement when the light of development continues to shine across our state. We vow never to relent in the rewarding service to our people.

“We note today as the point of resolution never to go back to the dark days but to advance further into the journey of modernisation. For a long time, Osun has witnessed failed promises. In the last three years, we have actualised the yearnings and aspirations of our people. Ours is a government of talk and do.

“In the forthcoming polls, I challenge likely opponents to run on their records. In their days in government, what were their deliverables to the people of Osun state? How did they run or manage the state? What legacy did they leave for the people?

“In their days in power, they failed the people; they failed their party; they even failed themselves. Today, the people reject them. Even their own partymen and women are up in arms against them.

“I am proud to run on my record of achievements of the last three years. Despite harassment and blockages, my administration outperforms, outshines and surpasses the records of the opposition. I have raised the bar of governance beyond rhetoric and deceit. Our achievements can be seen and felt by the people.

“That Osun moved from number 33 under the APC government to number 7 under my leadership in a national examination rating cannot be disputed. That my government has reduced the Osun infrastructure deficit from over 80 per cent in 2022 by over 40 per cent as of 2025 is attested to by many experts.

“That we paid over 40 per cent of Osun’s inherited debt is confirmed by the Debt Management Office. That we came first in access to primary health care across the South West is in the public domain.

“Our governance delivery proved governance can be real, that leadership can actually serve the people, that there are leaders still committed to the service of the people. I belong to that circle of leaders who prioritise meeting the aspirations and needs of our people.

“To the good people of Osun, the 2026 race is not just about running on our records; we are bringing new innovations and new packages to take our people to new levels of development. I am bold to announce that I have substantially delivered on my five-point agenda, which I promised the people of Osun state in 2022”, the governor noted.

The National Chairman of the party, Barr. Maxwell Mgbudem, who handed over the certificate of return and victory to Governor Ademola Adeleke, said the primary has confirmed Accord as a party of due process and internal democracy.

He described the emergence of Governor Adeleke as divine, even as he expressed strong optimism that Governor Adeleke will resoundingly win his re-election in 2026.