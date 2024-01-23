UPDATE: Why Ogun Assembly Speaker Impeached

The Speaker of the Ogun House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo (APC-Ifo1) has been impeached.

Oluomo was impeached by 18 lawmakers out of 26 member-Assembly on Tuesday, during plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mrs Bolanle Ajayi (APC-Yewa South).

The Assembly equally elected Mr Oludaisi Elemide (APC-Odeda) as the new speaker.

Mr Adegoke Adeyanju (APC-Yewa North 1), moved the motion for the speaker’s impeachment while it was seconded by Mr Ademola Adeniran (APC-Sagamu11).

Adeyanju had entered the Assembly chamber with the Maze in the company of other lawmakers.

Speaking to journalists after being elected as the new speaker, Elemide explained that the people of the state should expect the best from him.

“We are law-abiding legislators. We want the world to know that there has been a change in leadership.

“Eighteen members signed for me to be the speaker. People should remain calm. We are in the custody of all the authorities of the house. We are saying that the new leadership will support the governor.

“The governor does not know anything about this impeachment,” he said.

Also speaking to newsmen, Mr Damilola Soneye (APC-Obafemi Owode), noted that the office of the speaker is to be first among equals.

“The speaker was impeached due to gross misconduct which bothers on high handedness, lack of focus and transparency, arrogance and poor leadership style, financial misappropriation and inciting members against themselves,” he said.

The Clerk and the Deputy Clerk, Mr Deji Adeyemo and Mrs Funmilayo Adeyemi were also at the plenary.