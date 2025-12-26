The United States (US) on Thursday carried out coordinated airstrikes on Islamic State terrorists in Sokoto, northwest Nigeria, in collaboration with Nigerian authorities, killing multiple extremists.

New Telegraph reports that the airstrikes was precipitated by President Donald Trump, who had earlier warned to carry out airstrikes against terrorists, if the killing of Christians persist in Nigeria.

In a statement posted on his Truth social media platform, President Trump said the strikes, described as “Powerful and Deadly,” were directed at Islamic State militants “who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians” at levels not seen in many years.

READ ALSO:

According to the US President, the operation was conducted under his authority as Commander in Chief and emphasised the US’s commitment to countering radical terrorism.

Confirming the development, the US Africa Command said the strikes were conducted “in coordination with Nigerian authorities” in Sokoto State and that multiple militants were killed.

In a similar vein, Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the airstrikes, which it described as the outcome of structured security cooperation and intelligence collaboration between Nigeria and the United States.

Furthermore, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth warned on social media that “more to come” as part of ongoing efforts against extremist groups, and expressed gratitude for the cooperation of the Nigerian government.

New Telegraph recalls that Trump and other US officials have in recent months condemned the rise in violence, framing the strikes as a response to attacks on civilians.

The Nigerian government had earlier pushed back against characterisations that violence in the country was solely religious in motivation and emphasised the complexity of the security situation, with militants targeting diverse communities.

However, in the press release issued Friday in Abuja and signed by spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, the Foreign Ministry said Nigerian authorities remain actively engaged with international partners, including the United States, to address the persistent threat of terrorism and violent extremism across the country.

According to the Ministry, the cooperation — conducted in line with established international practice and bilateral understandings — involves intelligence sharing, strategic coordination, and other forms of support consistent with international law, mutual respect for sovereignty, and shared commitments to regional and global security.

The Ministry stressed that all counter-terrorism efforts are guided by the primacy of protecting civilian lives, safeguarding national unity, and upholding the rights and dignity of all citizens, irrespective of faith or ethnicity.

It added that terrorist violence in any form, whether directed at Christians, Muslims, or other communities, remains an affront to Nigeria’s values and to international peace and security.

The Federal Government said it continues to work closely with its partners through diplomatic and security channels to weaken terrorist networks, disrupt their financing and logistics, prevent cross-border threats, and strengthen Nigeria’s own security institutions and intelligence capabilities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it will continue to engage relevant partners and keep the public informed through appropriate official channels.