UPDATE: Sule To Appeal Tribunal Verdict, Calls For Calm

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has said that he would appeal the judgement of the governorship election petition tribunal that nullified his election as governor.

He took the decision when addressing top government functionaries, leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and his appointees at the government house in Lafia, yesterday.

The governor said his legal team had commenced the process of putting together the necessary document to file an appeal at the Appeal court, calling on the people of the state especially the youth to be calm.

Sule said that the judgement of the tribunal had woken him from sleep, saying he would continue to discharge his duties as governor while his legal team continued to pursue the case at the Appeal Court and subsequently at the Supreme Court.

He therefore appealed to the people of the state particularly the youth remain calm and be law abiding in the midst of provocation by the jubilations from the opposition.

” I remain the governor of Nasarawa state. The judgement is tribunal judgement, not an appeal court nor supreme court”

” My legal team are putting heads together and is doing what is necessary to appeal the tribunal judgement. The tribunal judgement just asks us to wake up from sleep”

The governor therefore thanked his supporters and urged them to remain resolute and peaceful and allow his legal team to do it’s work.

Reacting to the tribunal verdict, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Sule on Public Affairs, Comrade Peter Ahemba described the judgement of the Tribunal as a temporary setback.

He advised those celebrating to have a rethink as they would turn to lick their wounds afterwards, reminding them that the legal tussle which has just begun ends at the Supreme Court.

Ahemba said ” The judgement of the tribunal is just a temporary setback so those jubilating will turn to lick their wounds at the end of the day. I wish to remind them that the legal tussle does not just end at the tribunal but it goes to the Appeal court and ends at the supreme court”