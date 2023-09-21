UPDATE: Shaibu Begs Obaseki For Forgiveness, Says They Can Still Work Together

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu on Thursday begged his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki for forgiveness over his involvement in the ongoing political impasse

Shaibu made the plea in Benin while addressing journalists shortly after receiving members of the Catholic Men Organisation of Nigeria (CMON) who were on a courtesy visit to his office.

He said both he and his principal, Governor Obaseki, need to come back together as it was in the past to finish well on the ‘project Edo’ both of them started together more than six years ago

His words: “Like I have always told people, I am a loyal servant who will always support the Governor. It is a vow (I took) that nothing can change. I only wish that the relationship we had would come back.

“I am really missing my Governor and I know God will touch his heart and those who are trying to cause division between us that I mean well. If there is any mistake that I have made as a human, it was not out of wickedness. I have a very clean heart.

“I appeal to the governor, if there is anything that I have unknowingly done wrong, please forgive me and let’s continue together as we have always been the envy of many states, it is still possible.

“I am sorry, my governor. I need us to keep working together,” Shaibu added.

On the relocation of his office from the Government House, the Deputy Governor noted that though he has resumed at his new office outside the government house as directed by the Governor, the new office is still undergoing some maintenance as the conference room is yet to receive furniture

Saibu was on Monday afternoon officially relocated from his former office in the Government House to the newly allocated office on No 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, GRA, Benin City.