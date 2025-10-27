UPDATE: One Dead, 26 Rescued As Two-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos

A two-storey building collapsed early on Monday in the Oyingbo area, at 54 Cole Street, near Cemetery Bus Stop, leaving one person dead and 26 others rescued.

The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, confirmed the casualty figures in a fresh situation report released to journalists.

“Update: One recovered dead as (survivors) rescued alive move to 26,” Adeseye stated.

The building, which had reportedly been marked as distressed by the authorities, gave way in the early hours of Monday while several residents were still inside.

According to Adeseye, emergency responders from the Sari-Iganmu Fire Station were deployed to the scene immediately after receiving a distress call around 12:20 a.m.

“It is an ongoing rescue involving an existing two-storey building which has reportedly been marked in distress before collapsing on the occupants,” she said.

Earlier in the day, 15 victims — including seven men, four women, and four children — were rescued with varying degrees of injuries and taken to the Federal Medical Centre in Ebute-Metta and the General Hospital, Odan, on Lagos Island.

Rescue operations are still ongoing as emergency agencies continue to search for possible survivors and ensure the safety of nearby residents.