September 30, 2023
UPDATE: Ogun Tribunal Still Reading Judgment 11 Hours After

The Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal is still reading its judgement in the petition filed by Ladi Adebutu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the election of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Hamidu Kunaza-led three-man tribunal commenced sitting at 9 a.m. for the delivery of judgement.

Our correspondent reports that as of 8 pm, the Tribunal is still delivering its judgement on the petition.

For about 11 hours, the Tribunal judges did not go for a recess as they took turns to read the judgement.

It is expected that the final judgement will be delivered any moment from now.

