Nigeria’s World Cup Hopes Await FIFA Verdict

Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup may yet be revived as the Football Association prepares to rule on a petition lodged by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) against the Democratic Republic of the Congo national team.

New Telegraph recalls that the NFF filed the complaint in December, claiming that at least six players who featured for DR Congo in last November’s African play-off final were not eligible to represent the country.

The federation argues that the players recently switched national allegiance but did not fully comply with FIFA’s approval process.

Nigeria’s national team, the Nigeria national football team, lost the decisive clash 4–3 on penalties after a 1–1 draw following extra time, a result that ended their qualification hopes pending FIFA’s review.

NFF Confident Of Strong Case

Mohammed Sanusi, General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, has voiced strong confidence in the federation’s case.

“We are convinced our petition is solid and now await FIFA’s verdict on the matter,” Sanusi stated.

Should FIFA rule in Nigeria’s favour, the outcome of the play-off final could be overturned, potentially clearing the path for the Nigeria national football team to replace the Democratic Republic of the Congo in March’s Intercontinental Play-Off tournament.