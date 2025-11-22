UPDATE: Niger School Attacks: Over 300 Students, 12 Teachers Abducted

…There were no prior warnings from Govt, Security, I perceive propaganda- Bishop Yohanna

The total number of victims abducted by suspected terrorists from the St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools, Papiri in the Agwarra Local Government Area of Niger State is now 303 students and 12 teachers.

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State chapter, Most. Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, gave the update after a verification exercise and a final census was carried out in the early hours of Saturday.

In a statement by Daniel Atori, Media Aide to Bishop Yohanna, eighty-eight more students were still missing after a final census exercise, adding that the total number of students is 629, with Primary school having 430 pupils and secondary 199 students.

Accordingly, he said, “after we left the school at Papiri, we decided to make calls, do verification exercise and do further enquiries on those we had thought escaped successfully, only to discover that 88 more students were also captured after they tried to escape.

“Our attention was drawn to when some parents whose children we had thought escaped from the attack also came asking about their children. We became curious, and that was when we did a census and discovered that they were abducted”.

The statement reads: “This now makes it 303 students (male and female), including 12 teachers (4 females and 8 males), bringing the total number of abducted persons to 315”.

Bishop Yohanna, who is also the Proprietor of the school, also debunked reports that the school management ignored warnings, saying, “it is propaganda. It is very pertinent that we address the issue of prior warnings from either the government or security agencies, as peddled in some quarters.

“I have just got back to the village this night after I visited the school where I also met with parents of the children to assure them that we are working with the government and Security agencies to see that our children are rescued and brought back safely but was gritted with what I term “propaganda” that the school was given a prior warning by the government through a circular.

“That is not true; we did not receive any circular. It must be an afterthought and a way to shift blame. In the past, around 2022, when we heard of rumours of a security challenge, we did not hesitate; we shut down immediately. Is it when there is a circular from the government asking us to shut down that we will now not obey?”

He then disclosed that the school is owned by the Catholic Diocese and not by any individual, as alleged, adding that “none of the Reverend Sisters travelled to Abuja as they alleged. Whoever made that misleading statement should know that it is a false allegation and should withdraw such or provide the proofs and evidence”.

Furthermore, Bishop Yohanna clarified that, “I have asked the local government Education Secretary if he received a circular to that effect, he said no; or if he was asked to send any to us, he said no.

“I asked if he was verbally informed, and he also said no. Let them tell the world who they gave the circular to, or through what channel they sent it”.

He said he also asked the National Association of Private Schools, but that they did not get any such circular.

“They claimed the school was shut down and reopened a few days ago, that is also not true, we are law-abiding”, he stated.

He then called on everyone to remain calm and prayerful, assuring that there will be continued active collaboration with security operatives, community leaders, government and relevant authorities for the safe and quick return of all abductees.