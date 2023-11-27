UPDATE: NCAA Suspends United Nigeria’s Wet-Leased Airplanes

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Monday suspended all the wet-leased aircraft belonging to United Nigeria Airlines over circumstances that caused Flight NUA 0504 to go to Asaba International Airport instead of Abuja.

A source close to the NCAA told New Telegraph that the apex civil aviation regulatory body took the decision on Monday via a letter communicated to the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the airline.

According to the source, all the wet-leased aircraft in the operations of the airline would remain suspended pending the outcome of an investigation on the Sunday incident, involving one of the wet-leased aircraft in the fleet of the airline.

It was gathered that immediately after the incident gained traction on social media on Sunday, the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Capt. Musa Nuhu called an emergency meeting of the agency, where it was resolved that the excuse given by the airline was not tenable to the authority.

A wet-leased is a leasing arrangement whereby one airline (the lessor) provides an aircraft, complete crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) to another airline or other type of business acting as a broker of air travel (the lessee), which pays by hours operated.

Also, at times, the cabin crew may be indigenous people.

The source said: “NCAA has suspended all the wet lease aircraft in the operations of United Nigeria Airlines. The excuse they provided to us that the diversion to Asaba was due to poor weather in Abuja was not acceptable to us. So, we have to take the big step of suspending all the aircraft that are wet-leased in their fleet.

“The aircraft will remain suspended until after an investigation. We can’t allow this to happen. The fact is that their crews are foreigners and they are not familiar with Nigeria, which the airline ought to have done. So, we are suspending them until after the investigation.”

United Nigeria Airlines flight NUA 0504, operating from the Murtala Muhammed Airport two (MMA2) in Lagos en route to Abuja on Sunday, diverted to the Asaba International Airport.

The airline in a statement by Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, Head, of Corporate Communications, had attributed the diversion to poor destination weather.

But, aviation experts, nullified this claim, saying that weather reports are released to pilots or airlines every 30 minutes.

The airline maintained that at all material times, the pilot of the aircraft was aware of the temporary diversion and was properly briefed.

However, a wrong announcement was made by the cabin crew upon landing safely in Asaba, creating confusion among the passengers, the airline purported.

The statement added: “Meanwhile, the aircraft has landed safely in Abuja following improvement on destination weather.