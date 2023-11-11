(Update) Kogi Guber: APC supporter, Umar Hassan, allegedly Killed By SDP Thugs In Anyigba

People suspected to be the Social Democratic Party (SDP) thugs have gunned down a 35-year-old APC supporter, Umar Hassan, at his Agala Ogane Polling Unit, Anyigba.

Fear gripped voters at the Polling Unit as SDP thugs were on a rampage, threatening to kill anyone who voted against the “Igala Agenda”.

An eyewitness who identified himself simply as Adamu, told newsmen how the SDP thugs invaded the Polling Unit with sophisticated weapons, threatening to kill anyone who “doesn’t vote for the SDP”.

“It was like what we watch in horror movies as they invaded our Polling Unit with very dangerous weapons. Unfortunately, Hassan fell victim and he was gunned down.

“They kept chanting war songs that they would kill anyone who voted against the Igala Agenda. They targeted Hassan being an APC member.

“What surprised me most was that the Military guys that had been targeting APC supporters for arrest and harassment were not on ground to save Hassan’s life. It was so unfortunate”.

There was calm across many Polling Units in Anyigba until the gunmen stormed many units to fight anyone suspected to be an APC member.

Reports show that the poll has been peaceful so far in the Central and Western Senatorial Districts.

When contacted, the Spokesperson of the APC Governorship Campaign Council, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo condemned the attack and urged security agencies to fish out the killers immediately.

“The gruesome murder of Hassan Umar whose only sin was being an APC member is unacceptable. The security agents in the area should fish out the murderers immediately.

“In the 21st century, it is sad that people are still killed for supporting a particular political party. It is unacceptable and condemnable. We knew the only agenda of the SDP was to wage violence against our people. We must restore confidence in our electoral process”, he said.