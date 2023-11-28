UPDATE: Imo CP Hunt For Killers Of DPO, Orderly Murder

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, has deployed the Command’s Special Tactical Squad and equipped them with the necessary operational assets to go all out to arrest the perpetrators of the evil act as soon as possible.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that gunmen suspected to be members of the Biafra Liberation Army killed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and its orderly in Imo State.

It was gathered that the Senior Police Officer and his orderly were ambushed at Ahiara junction while refuelling their operational vehicle.

According to a source privy to the development, the lifeless body of the DPO, bearing multiple gunshot wounds.

Speaking on the development, the CP said the operation will collaborate with the military to hunt down the hoodlums responsible for the attack and killing of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and its orderly in the early hours of Tuesday, November 28.

He said no stone will be left on touch in the course of the investigation because the killers cannot walk freely while will mourn our own.