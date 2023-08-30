UPDATE: Gabon Military Takes Over Power After Ali Bongo Re-Election

The military officers in Gabon on Wednesday announced their assumption of power in the Central African country through a coup d’etat.

The military leaders who made this known in a broadcast on National Television in Gabon said they are annulling the results of Saturday’s election, in which President Ali Bongo was declared the winner.

Twelve soldiers appeared on television on Wednesday, announcing they were canceling the results of the election and dissolving “all the institutions of the republic”.

They also said the country’s borders had been closed “until further notice”.

It would be recalled that the electoral commission declared Mr Bongo the winner of the presidential election just under two-thirds of the votes in an election the opposition argued was fraudulent.

One of the soldiers said on TV channel Gabon 24, “We have decided to defend the peace by putting an end to the regime in power,” the soldiers who identified themselves as CTRI (The Committee of Transition and Restoration of Institutions) members claimed.

According to the electoral commission, Albert Ondo Ossa, Bongo’s primary rival, placed second with 30.77%. Ondo Ossa’s charges of electoral irregularities have been refuted by Bongo’s team.

His removal from office would end his family’s 53-year rule of Gabon.

14 years have passed since Bongo came to power in the oil-rich nation of West Africa. After the passing of his father, Omar Bongo Ondimba, who had controlled the nation for 41 years, he was first elected in 2009.

Ondo Ossa claimed he was the legitimate winner and called Bongo’s victory a “fraud” before the polls closed on Saturday.

While announcing the cancellation of the vote results one of the officers said “all the institutions of the republic” had been dissolved.

Full Statement By Gabonese Soldiers

“Our beautiful country, Gabon, has always been a haven of peace.

“Today, the country is going through a serious institutional, political, economic and social crisis.

“We are therefore forced to admit that the organisation of the general elections of 26 August 2023 did not meet the conditions for a transparent, credible, and inclusive ballot so much hoped for by the people of Gabon.

“Added to this is irresponsible and unpredictable governance, resulting in a continuing deterioration in social cohesion, with the risk of leading the country into chaos.

“Today, 30 August 2023, we — the defense and security forces, gathered as the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI) on behalf of the people of Gabon and as guarantors of the institutions’ protection — have decided to defend the peace by putting an end to the current regime.

“To this end, the general elections of 26 August 2023 and the truncated results are canceled.

“The borders are closed until further notice.

“All the institutions of the Republic are dissolved: the government, the Senate, the National Assembly, the Constitutional Court, the Economic, Social and Environmental Council, and the Gabonese Elections Centre.

“We call for calm and serenity from the public, the communities of sister countries settled in Gabon, and the Gabonese diaspora.

“We reaffirm our commitment to respecting Gabon’s commitments to the national and international community.

“People of Gabon, we are finally on the road to happiness.

“May God and the spirits of our ancestors bless Gabon. Honour and loyalty to our homeland.

“Thank you.”