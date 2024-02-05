UPDATE: Four Killed, 11 Suspects Arrested In Ogun Cult Clash

No fewer than four persons have been reportedly killed, while several others sustained gunshot injuries, in various cult clashes in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The suspects were killed in different parts of Abeokuta last weekend when members of rival cult groups engaged one another in blood clashes.

New Telegraph gathered that those who died included: members of aye, eiye and buccaneer confraternities.

It was further gathered that the clash started on Thursday when a suspected leader of the eiye confraternity, simply identified as Dare was shot dead in front of his house in the Ijeja area of Abeokuta, Abeokuta South Local Government Area.

An eyewitness who spoke to New Telegraph said Dare, who was popularly known as Oloba was shot dead on Thursday evening by suspected members of Buccaneer Confraternity.

A police source also told our correspondent that Oloba was killed on Thursday, while another suspected cultist commonly called, Tayo Alora, was also murdered in the Isabo area of the state capital on Sunday morning.

A resident who does not want his name in print said Tayo must have been trailed to the point where he was gunned down.

“They must have trailed him here, but they really didn’t engage in any disagreement or fight before he was shot. This is really scary, the government should quickly rise up to this before things get out of hand again.

“This is how they always start, the police and other security agencies should please start their work immediately.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incidents.

Odutola however confirmed the death of two other suspected cult members.

The PPRO said members of the Aye group and the buccaneer confraternity were killed during the weekend.

Odutola said, that one Seun Elewode, a member of the Aye cult group was killed during a shootout between rival cult groups in the Adeun area of Lafenwa, Abeokuta.

According to her, a suspected member of a buccaneer confraternity was killed in the Akinolugbade area of the town.

“One Seun Elewode, a notorious member of aye cult group who just returned from prison was attacked and shot dead at Adeun, Lafenwa in Abeokuta.

“He was shot dead during a shoot out at their hideout in a cool spot during a birthday party.

“On February, 4 around 10.45 pm in Oshungboye crescent in Akinolugbade, a suspected cultist was shot dead, while another was shot in the chest”, Odutola said.

She added that 11 suspects have been arrested in connection with the killings.

She listed those arrested to include: Oluga Abiola, Olamilekan Abiodun, Olarenwaju Michael, Jimoh Okewole and Wasu Tolulope.

Others are: Abiodun Adeyemi, Muiz Adeyemi, Adebowale Saheed, Adebowale Ayoola, David Oviem and Adebowale Olayori.