UPDATE: Fire Razes Abuja Market

New details have emerged concerning the fire incident at a popular market in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Wuse Market on Tuesday,

New Telegraph had earlier reported that a section of the popular Wuse market was razed by fire, resulting in the destruction of shops, cars and other assets.

SP Josephine Adeh, an FCT Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident to New Telegraph, saying violence erupted when a defendant being tried in the market mobile court attempted to flee but was fatally shot by an unidentified police officer.

The officer’s actions sparked civil disturbance in the neighborhood, with some disgruntled traders and hoodlums setting fire to various shops and vehicles in the market’s parking lot.

When contacted, the FCT PPRO stated that Commissioner of Police Benneth Igweh led the command’s response team to the location to handle and contain the situation.

“The police operatives are on ground and normalcy has been restored,” she stated.

SP Adeh pledged to respond with details about the terrible situation.