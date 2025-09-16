The Marina Area of Lagos Island was thrown into a frenzy on Tuesday as Afriland towers, which houses a branch of the United Bank of Africa (UBA) and other corporations, were gutted by fire.

Numerous people were seen at the foot of the high-rise building, making clips of the situation as smoke oozed out of a section of the gutted building.

One of the clips revealed that some yet-to-be-recognised individuals were seen attempting to escape the building, while others were rescued by residents and passersby.

READ ALSO

A statement released by Ogabi Olajide, Deputy Controller General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, stated that operatives were tackling the fire at the six-storey building located on Broad Street.

“A fire outbreak is currently being battled at a six-storey building on Afriland Tower, Broad Street, Lagos Island. The call was received at 13:38 hours, and fire crews from Ebute Elefun Fire Station and Sari Iganmu Fire Station responded.”

The statement explained that the fire began in the basement, specifically in the inverter room, before the smoke engulfed the entire building.

“Evacuation of occupants is in progress, while firefighting operations have been concluded, dousing the earlier panic before the arrival of the first responders.”

As of the time of filing this report, no casualties have been recorded.