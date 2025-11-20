UPDATE: Bandits Abduct 30 Worshippers In Kwara Church Attack

Following the attack on Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke Isegun in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, emerging news reports have revealed that the bandits abducted over 3o people in Tuesday’s attack.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Kwara attack, which occured on Tuesday evening, November 18, had so far claimed three lives.

The pastor of the church, Lawrence Bamidele, while addressing journalists, said over 30 persons were kidnapped. He said the service was actually a thanksgiving for 18 persons who were kidnapped about two weeks ago and freed.

Some of the worshippers took cover behind the chairs in the church, but the attackers who fired bullets from outside later gained entry.

One of the attackers was seen carrying the bags of worshippers. At least two of the gunmen masked their identities, while another was seen with a flashlight.

Speaking on Wednesday from Eruku, the Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, confirmed that the death toll had risen to three.

He said the police were yet to get the exact number of the abductees, but added that families were being contacted while local leaders were conducting a head count.

According to him, the police had designed a method to compile an accurate list by coordinating directly with households that reported missing family members.

He said the move became necessary due to conflicting figures from residents.

“Three people had been confirmed dead. Two of the victims died immediately at the scene when the bandits opened fire inside the church during an evening programme. A third victim, who was evacuated to the hospital, later died on Wednesday afternoon,” Ojo said.

Elder Daniel said the people of Eruku felt exposed due to the frequency of attacks.

He said the community had resolved to carry out a peaceful protest at the Government House in Ilorin on Thursday to appeal directly to the governor.

He said the objective of the protest was to demand a more permanent security arrangement and a thorough investigation into the repeated crimes in the area.

The Chairman of Ekiti Local Government, Awelewa Olawale, who also confirmed the death of the third victim, said his vigilante team arrived in Eruku immediately after the incident to join forces with the local vigilante network.

He said the “bandits shot two people dead inside the church and injured a third person, who was transported to the hospital. The victim later died in the hospital.”

He said the vigilante teams from both the local government and the Eruku community entered the bush early in the morning to pursue the attackers.

Correspondingly, the Kebbi State Government has also released the names of the girls kidnapped from the Government Comprehensive Girls Secondary School in Maga, Danko Wasagu Local Government Area, on Monday, November 17, 2025.