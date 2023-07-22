UPDATE: 2 Children Died As Fence Fell On Room In Lagos

…as precipitation-induced flooding takes over the highway.

The lifeless bodies of two children trapped under rubble after the fence of a neighboring compound fell on their room have been recovered.

The collapse of the fence was said to have been caused by Saturday’s unabating downpour.

Coordinator, South West Zonal Office of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye disclosed this to journalists a while ago.

An internet video was earlier sighted Saturday afternoon in which a female voice cried for help from a collapse site. Non-uniformed men were seen engaging in a manual rescue operation.

The voice, who passed the message both in Yoruba and English language, lamented the non-availability of adequate tools to complement physical efforts. The voice had given the address of the collapse as No. 25, Alao Street, Ola Inu Kan, Isawo, Ikorodu.

Confirming the recovery of the bodies, Farinloye said men of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) were on the ground at the Ikorodu scene of the accident.

He also blamed the slight delay in the rate of response on the failure in routing the distress call through the right channel.

He wrote, “This is to confirm the recovery of 2 children that were trapped in a partial building that collapsed at about 11: 30AM this morning at 25, Ajao Street, CWC, by Olainukan Bus Stop, Ishawo, Ikorodu.

“Two children, Rakib Atolagbe, 9 years, and Mujib Atolagbe 7 years were trapped when a fence from the neighboring house fell on their building during today’s heavy downpour.

“It was very unfortunate that distress calls were not properly channeled to those whose responsibility was to save the life of their children at the right time.

“The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) is sent on the ground to assess the situation.

“May almighty forgive the deceased and console the parents”, he concluded.

Meanwhile, precipitation as a result of Saturday’s rain, has caused massive flooding in many parts of the State.

As of the time of filing this report, most parts of the popular Lagos-Abeokuta expressway were blocked as a result of overflowing flood waters from narrow drainages. Traffic jams build as the closing period approaches.

At Ile Epo market, Oke-Odo, motorists avoid the highway which results in long-distance rat runs amidst the increasing cost of fueling.

At Iyana Ipaja, there is no difference. Traffic builds as vehicles avoid water-logged parts of the expressway around the Al Moruf fueling station. Also on the old Abeokuta road, the Agege abattoir canal overflowed and caused a traffic jam that spilled to Emmanuel Bus Stop. At Ijaiye Bus Stop, in Ojokoro LCDA, flood water took over greater parts of the highway. Forcing motorists to seek alternative routes. At Kola Bus Stop, also within a 7.8-kilometer space of road between Abule Egba and Ota Toll Gate, all under Ojokoro LCDA, flood water-filled craters are hindering flee from traffic.