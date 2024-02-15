Upcoming Artist Treks For 29 Days To See Olamide In Lagos

An upcoming artist identified as Tbaddo has completed a 29-day foot trek from Delta State to Lagos to see Nigerian Afrobeat singer, music producer, and rapper, Olamide.

New Telegraph reports that the young singer, who hails from Ughelli, left Delta on January 12 and travelled to Lagos to see his favourite rapper, Olamide Adedeji.

According to the 27-year-old, his motivation for leaving his home state in quest of Olamide was to ‘blow’, as he believed that meeting the rapper would be all he needed to reach a high level in the entertainment industry.

The aspiring artist believes that having Olamide sing a verse on an unreleased song called ‘GuoGuo’ will help him achieve his goal because he is proud of his musical abilities.

He further revealed that he embarked on this journey and managed to survive by leaving Delta with money and relying on good budgeting, supported with energy from bottled drinks.

READ ALSO:

He said; “I see that people in Lagos do not value what they have. Look, Olamide is a spiritually bad man, the problem is he only helps Yoruba people if he comes to music. Come close to Olamide very well and look at his eyes tell me what you see.

“Olamide is the only person that can blow me up in the music industry. If Olamide jumps into your song just forget about promotion you don blow be that.”

He added that he is suffering from health issues as a result of a lack of adequate shelter, stressing that if Olamide does not grant his desire, all of his ambitions and efforts will be aborted.

He said: “I only had 4500 with me when I left for the journey, Right now, I only have 700 with me here in Lagos.

“Hmmm, I have nothing to do. I better die than face the laughter of the world. Because right now people’s eyes are on me. I know Olamide will not like to tone me down. But if he does we leave the rest for God.”