‘Up To 90% Of Untreated NOMA Patients May Die’

…as Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) sensitises public to combat tropical diseases

Medecins Sans Frontieres MSF (otherwise known as Doctors Without Borders), has highlighted the danger facing persons affected by the Noma infection, saying up to 90 per cent of untreated Noma patients may die, often within a few weeks.

This was revealed during a conference with stakeholders/health authorities to mark this year’s National Noma Day.

The initiative was backed by Doctors Without Borders (MSF), an international, independent, medical humanitarian organisation, that delivers emergency aid to people affected by armed conflict, epidemics, natural disasters and exclusion from healthcare.

The observance of Noma Day is geared towards raising awareness about the disease, combating the stigma associated with it and ensuring that patients have access to necessary services.

The Conference with the theme, “Listing of Noma as Neglected Tropical Disease,” is the first event since the disease was included on the World Health Organisation (WHO) List of National Tropical Diseases (NTDs). Noma is a severe gangrenous disease of the mouth and face.

Its pathogenesis is linked with non-specific polymicrobial organisms and a range of modifiable risk factors and underlying social determinants shared with other neglected tropical diseases (NTDs).

Noma mainly affects children aged two to six years old and is found most commonly among those living in poor communities.

It is also linked to malnutrition and unsanitary living conditions. Speaking on the occasion, the MSF Health Programme Manager Mr Mark Sherlock, said that the body is advocating for the Global Health Community and Donors to prioritise the disease and eliminate Noma globally.”

Sherloch maintained that Nigeria was the only country among the 10 in the WHO Regional Noma Control Programme that observes National Noma Day every year.

He said, “The Global Health Community and Donors must continue to prioritise treatment efforts and research, to eventually see an end to Noma worldwide.”

The Programme Manager noted that the disease usually afflicts individuals in isolated communities with limited access to healthcare and vaccinations.

“It begins as gum inflammation but can rapidly escalate, destroying facial tissues and bones. “MSF has been continuously working in Nigeria since 1996 and currently provides healthcare services free of charge in 10 states across the country. According to Mr Sherlock, “ The inclusion in the WHO’s list of National Tropical Diseases (NTDs) is an important step.

This recognition got Noma and its survivors the attention they deserve.” He continued, “The 10 per cent Noma patients who survive are frequently left with severe facial disfigurement, impacting their ability to eat, speak, see, or breathe, and they often face stigma due to their appearance”

“In 2020, MSF together with other organisations, Noma survivors and Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare, launched an international campaign to raise awareness about the disease and added Noma in WHO National Tropical Diseases (NTDs) list.”

He emphasised that MSF was focusing on three pillars namely to integrate Noma screening and treatment in MSF projects around the world, enhancing early recognition and its treatment.

