Up to 20,000 Feared Dead After Catastrophic Libya Flood

The mayor of the eastern Libya port city of Der- na estimated that between 18,000 and 20,000 people have died in flooding. Abdulmenam Al- Ghaithi told al-Arabiya TV his estimate was based on the number of districts completely destroyed when two dams burst.

More than 5,000 people are known to have died, and at least 10,000 are missing, reports the BBC.

Streets were swept away in the torrents and bodies are being recovered from the sea The two rival governments in Libya are coordinating relief efforts for flood victims Rescue teams have arrived from countries including Egypt, Tunisia, Italy, Spain and Turkey.

The Turkish Red Crescent has compared Der- na “to an earthquake”. Deputy Director, Ibrahim Ozer, told BBC Radio 4’s The World Tonight the damage looked like it had been caused by an earthquake.

“I’ve been to many disasters including floods, wildfires and earthquakes but this one is quite different,” he said. “The storm struck the city quite hard.” Meanwhile, most of the thousands of deaths in the Libya floods could have been avoided, the UN’s World Meteorological Organisation has said.

It said warnings should have been issued, leading to evacuations, “and we could have avoided most of the human casualties”.