UNWTO, Tourism Ministers Commit To Sector’s Transformation Through Education, Youth Empowerment

United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) at the recently held World Travel Market (WTM) London, recorded a historic attendance during the Ministers Summit, as tourism ministers and others gathered on the first day of the leading global travel conference to deliberate on the transformation of tourism sector through education and skills development.

Welcoming a record 40 ministers of tourism, representing every global region and destinations of all sizes, UNWTO Executive Director, Natalia Bayona under- scored the vital importance of investing in education. The Summit, hosted at WTM for the 17th time, also featured inputs from key private sector players and from co-organiser, the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

According to UNWTO, with 1.2 billion people worldwide aged between 15 and 24, tourism can establish itself as a top employer of youth and driver of youth empowerment. However, the Office for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) noted that around 10% of that demographic are unemployed and 14% hold only basic qualifications.

Outlining how UNWTO is leading the way in promoting tourism education, Bayona emphasised the need to support education and skills development at every stage: UNWTO launched its Education Tool- kit in October 2023. The landmark resource will enable countries everywhere to introduce tourism as a high school subject; The Bachelors Degree in Sustainable Tourism Management offered by UNWTO and the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts will welcome its first students in 2024; Currently, 30 universities worldwide Academy.

And on the ground, the Riyadh School of Hospitality and Tourism in Saudi Arabia and the Tourism Academy in Samar- kand, Uzbekistan, train thousands of tourism professionals. The United Kingdom’s Minister for Tourism, Sir John Whittingdale, stressed the importance of platforms like the Ministers Summit to provide a dialogue on how different countries are tackling common challenges, including advancing tourism education.

With more than double the number of Ministerial-level participants than 2022 highlighting the strong interest in the topic, participants shared their insights on the place of education in the future of tourism. Alongside the ministerial voices, the private sector was represented by leaders from Riyadh Air and JTB (Japan Tourism Bureau) Corp. They echoed the Ministers’ focus on the importance of public-private partnerships, stressing that governments need to work with businesses to ensure training meets the needs of employers.

Ministers takeaways from Summit On the back of the expert inputs from tourism leaders from every global region, ministers were able to take away key lessons from the London Summit. Chief among them was the shared nature of the challenges facing destinations everywhere, with a common need for more and better-skilled workers. Concluding, Bayona noted the urgent need to make tourism an aspirational sec- tor for young people everywhere, with public-private partnerships essentially for bringing the current skills gap in the sector.