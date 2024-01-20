As FITUR 2024, which is the first UNWTO to focus on investments, sustainable tourism, collaboration at FITUR 2024 s FITUR 2024, which is the first major tourism event of 2024, the United Nations World Tourism Organsiation (UNWTO), has disclosed that it will among others be focusing on fostering investment opportunities and strengthening international partnerships during the event.

UNWTO’s focus will be: Investment: UNWTO will host key investment forums, including an “Invest in Zambia” event, and, in collaboration with the Investment Bank for Latin America (CAF) official launch its “Investment Guidelines for Ecuador” and “Morocco Investment Guidelines,” shedding light regions Sustainable Development and Climate Action: A Meeting of the Committee on Tourism and Sustainability will address sustainability challenges in the global tourism sector.

UNWTO will host a meeting of signatories of the Glasgow Declaration, highlighting its commitment to addressing climate challenges in the tourism sector. Coordination and Collaboration: Within the framework of FITUR, UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili will also hold bilateral meetings with Ministers of Tourism from a number of Members, fostering collaboration and strengthening partnerships for a sustainable future in global tourism. UNWTO’s presence at FITUR underscores its commitment to driving positive change within the sector.

The organization remains dedicated to fostering sustainable practices, encouraging responsible investments, and facilitating global partnerships. UNWTO invites all stakeholders, industry professionals, and the public to join in the dialogue at FITUR 2024.