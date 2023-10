United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has named Bahrain as host of the 2024 World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism.

It will take place in Manama. This will make it the first for the international event to hold in the Middle East.

The Forum is organised annually by UNWTO in conjunction with Basque Culinary Center (BCC), and support of the Ministry of Industry,

Trade and Tourism of Spain, Basque Government, and the Provincial Council of Guipuzkoa, the City Council of San Sebastián.