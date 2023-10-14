UNWTO Heads to Uzbekistan for 25th General Assembly October 18

Global tourism attention to shift to Samarkand, Uzbekistan, as the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) holds its 25th General Assembly, slated for October 18 and 19. The bi-annual gathering is expected to attract high-level delegates and Tourism Ministers from more than 150 countries to the highest organ of UNWTO.

This is coming on the heels of the growth that international tourism has recorded in the last two years amidst global challenges. Member States are expected among others to debate and advance the Organisation’s Programme of Work and address the biggest challenges facing tourism right now.

Advancing UNWTO Programme of Work

The General Assembly will see Member States discuss debate and approve the UNWTO Programme of Work. UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili will also present his Report to all Members, highlighting how core priorities have been advanced over the past two years, with a special focus on tourism investments, education and innovation.

Within the framework of the General Assembly, UNWTO will also convene several of its key statutory bodies and bring together sector leaders for thematic events focused on its main priorities for the sector right now: To this end, the UNWTO Executive Council will meet for its 119th (October 17) and 120th (October 20) sessions. The Council’s task is to take all necessary measures, in consultation with the Secretary General, for the implementation of its own decisions and recommendations of the Assembly and report thereon to the Assembly.

The UNWTO Regional Commission for Europe (October 16) will welcome Member States from the world’s top regional destination by international arrival numbers, placing the focus on innovation, jobs and youth empowerment. The Plenary of Affiliate Members (October 16) will bring together representatives from the private sector, civil society and academia.

While the Investment Forum (October 17) and Education Forum (October 19) will feature high-level dialogue around key UNWTO priorities, strengthening public-private partnerships around shared goals. UNWTO’s Best Tourism Villages 2023 will be named in Samarkand, highlighting the best examples of tourism for rural development. Leaders welcome the Assembly Ahead of the event, key figures from leading international organisations, including from across the United Nations, have expressed their recognition of UNWTO’s role and affirmed their interest in the upcoming General Assembly.

UN Secretary General, António Guterres, said: “Tourism brings progress. As one of the biggest sectors in the global economy, it has great power to bridge cultures, generate new opportunities and promote sustainable development. ‘‘But tourism is also impacted by interlinked global challenges. I know that we can count on the UN World Tourism Organization to carry this vision forward and together, build a better future, for peo- ple and planet.”

Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), said: “The significance of tourism as a tool for economic development cannot be overstated. The Member States of UNWTO are admirably working to transform tourism and build a more resilient and sustainable sector. (UNCTAD) will continue to work closely with UNWTO around our shared goals and vision.”

Juan Carlos Salazar, Secretary General of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) noted: “Thanks to new technologies and our shared commitments to innovation, collaboration and entrepreneurship, UNWTO and ICAO will continue to leverage the full potential of global tourism growth to empower young peo- ple with high-value jobs and to lead other industry sectors by example, focused on people, planet and prosperity.”

While European Commission Vice-President, Margaritis Schinas, stated: “Tourism in Europe and around the world has rebounded strongly from the devastating effects of COVID-19. However, amidst this discovery we must not forget the lessons of the pandemic nor ignore the global challenges our economies and societies continue to face… there is no better place to do so than the uniquely diverse gathering of global tourism leaders across the public, private, non-profit, and academic sectors, that personify the UNWTO General Assembly.”