UNWTO Boosts Agriculture, Gastronomy, Tourism Links

United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has moved to boost relationship between agriculture and gastronomy tourism. This formed the focal point at the recently held eight edition of the UNWTO World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism, which was jointly organised with Basque Culinary Centre (BCC).

The promotion and preservation of local products, the contribution of tourism to sustainable development, innovation and food waste all took centre stage as UNWTO and BCC, also welcomed more than 300 online participants from 50 countries. Opening the Forum, UNWTO Secretary Genera,l Zurab Pololikashvili, said: “Gastronomy Tourism can play a leading role in promoting responsible agricultural practices, protecting biodiversity and reducing the environmental footprint.

It can also create new opportunities for communities to thrive and protect their heritage and traditions and become an engine of growth and diversification for destinations supporting our roadmap towards the Sustainable Development Goals.” While the General Director of Basque Culinary Centre, Joxe Mari Aizega, noted: “We are at a time to promote transformative dynamics and link gastronomy tourism with rural development.

Territory, innovation and creativity are key to successfully moving towards a new scenario in which to promote a model of responsible gastronomy tourism focused on caring for people and the environment. ‘‘It is essential to promote sustainable practices, harnessing the power of technology as an engine of growth and promoting the professional development of the sector, and to work to maintain the authenticity and diversity of the gastronomic offer.”

The opening ceremony also featured Rosana Morillo, Secretary of State for Tourism of Spain, Eneko Goia, Mayor of San Sebastian, Azahara Domínguez, Deputy for Mobility, Tourism and Territorial Planning, Provincial Council of Guipuzcoa, and Javier Hurtado, Regional Minister for Tourism, Trade and Consumer Affairs of the Basque Government.

On the occasion, world renowned chefs, Martin Berasategui and Pedro Subijana, notorious for their contributions to Basque cuisine’s international recognition, were designated UNWTO Ambassadors for Responsible Tourism. The Forum put the spotlight on gastronomy tourism’s role in the preservation of local territories and the promotion of sustainable practices.

A high-level panel of tourism ministers – Bulgaria, Puerto Rico and Zimbabwe focused on policies that strengthen agriculture, gastronomy and tourism. Expert-led discussions also focused on the protection of culinary traditions, the value of geographical indications, advancing the sustainability and resilience of rural areas, enabling producers to thrive in an increasingly interconnected and technology-driven world.

With gastronomy tourism one of the pillars of the UNWTO Agenda for Africa – Tourism for Inclusive Growth, the Forum also explored the sector’s potential as a source of inclusive growth across the region. In a special address, the First Lady of Zimbabwe, Auxillia C. Mnangagwa, a committed promoter of African gastronomy, highlighted that, “gastronomy tourism globally has become an effective tool of attracting tourists, particularly those who are cognisant of the natural and nutritional value embedded in traditional foods.

‘‘As nations we should be able to tap into our nutritional traditional cuisines to ensure a healthy living and socio-economic development of our nations. This is in line with our heritage-based philosophy for promoting tourism.” Also on the occasion, UNWTO designated Chef, Fatmata Binta as Ambassador for Responsible Tourism for her role in promoting African Gastronomy and community development. Chef Binta is a modern-day nomadic chef connected to the Fulani culture, customs, and cuisine of the biggest Nomadic group in West and Central Africa.