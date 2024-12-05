…Unveils Lagos Shopping Festival

Share

Lagos State Governor Babatunde Sanwo-Olu has officially unveiled the Lagos Shopping Festival (LSF) symbol. Sanwo-Olu unveiled the LSF symbol at a brief ceremony, during a courtesy visit to his office in Lagos House, Ikeja, by the organisers and corporate sponsors of the festival.

Set to run from December 23 to 25, the Lagos Shopping Festival promises an extraordinary 72 hours of non-stop shopping and entertainment events, to further establish the City’ position as Africa’s leading hub for commerce, creativity, and entertainment.

Welcoming the organisers and corporate sponsors of the maiden edition of the Lagos Shopping Festival to the Governor’s Office, Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Idris Aregbe narrated how by sheer happenstance, the Ministry had used a fair earlier organized in the month of April in conjunction with another private entity as a proof of concept to test the waters ahead of the Lagos Shopping Festival which is bigger in scope and scale.

He told the gathering comprising representatives of Zenith Bank Plc, Tolaram Group and Guinness Nigeria Plc how the sales recorded in a period of three days surpassed the N250 million sales threshold the organisers had never crossed.

“This is the power of partnership when the government collaborates with private entities. The result is always different,” Aregbe said.

