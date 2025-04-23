Unveiling SECCIMA’s 100 Most Outstanding Entrepreneurs, CEOs From S’East

Share

Background

Enugu, fondly called the ‘Coal City State’ because of the abundance of coal deposits in the state, recently played host to an epoch making event; the unveiling of a compendium of 100 Most Outstanding Entrepreneurs and CEOs from the South Eastern part of the country.

The occasion anchored by the Southeast Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (SECCIMA) in conjunction with the Maduka University Business School Enugu, witnessed the gathering of galaxy of entrepreneurs, business players and employers of labour in diverse segments, including:

The real sector (manufacturing), service sector, real estate, leisure and tourism, oil and gas, shipping and aviation.

Honourees

Top on the list of those who made it into the first edition of the compendium included: Chief Cletus Ibeto, CEO of Ibeto Group of Companies; Dr. Leo Stan Ekeh, CEO of Zinox Computer; Chief Dr. Samuel Maduka Onyishi, CEO of Peace Mass Transit Ltd and Chancellor of Maduka University, Enugu; Chief Uche Ogah, CEO of Masters Energy Group of Industries; Chief Godwin Okeke, CEO GUO Group and Mr. Chidi Ajaere, CEO of God is Good Motors.

Others are: Mr. Humphrey Ngonadi President SECCIMA; Dr. Cornelius Ezeugwu, founder of Heart Hospital Enugu and USA; Mr. Odeiga Jideonwo, President of Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA); Rev. Dr. Ugochukwu Chime, CEO COPEN Group; Pharm. Ifeanyi Okoye, CEO JUHEL Pharmaceuticals; and Dr. Mrs. Patricia Uchenna Chukwu, DG/CEO National Board for Technical Incubation (NBTI).

The compendium also listed: the Founder of Cutix Cables Plc., Engr. Obiajulu Gilbnert Uzodike; Chief Tony Ezenna, CEO of Orange Drugs Nig. Ltd.; one of the founders of SEPLAT Energy, Dr. ABC Orjiakor; Dr. Cosmas Maduka, CEO Coscharis Group and Dr. Stella Okoli, CEO Emzor Pharmaceuticals Ltd, among others.

Agenda

SECCIMA is the central body of the organised private sectors and city chambers in the Southeast. It is a forum for exchange of information and ideas on investment and business opportunities within and other countries. Some of the corporate objectives of SECCIMA included:

To stimulate the establishment and growth of SMEs in Southeast zone as a means of increasing the commercial and economic activities of the Southeast so as to empower the people of the area; to support the city chambers to organise annual made in Nigeria trade fairs in their respective states/cities as a way of promoting business activities in the zone.

SECCIMA also partners with captains of industry and investors to establish industrial clusters through partnership with the organised private sector (OPS) and government agencies within and outside Nigeria; just as it serves as the central organisation for collecting, distributing and dissemination of information of a business nature, especially investment/ business opportunities, regulations, tariffs, opportunities for local trade and other matters affecting local and foreign markets.

Compendium

Speaking during the unveiling of the compendium at ECCIMA Building, Old Trade Fair Complex, Enugu, Chamber President, Mr Humphrey Ngonadi said that the compilation was one of the avenues through which SECCIMA intends to recognise some deserving sons and daughters of Igbo land.

“Welcome to this epoch-making occasion, which SECCIMA is hosting in conjunction with Maduka University Business School. This is one of the avenues through which the Chamber intends to recognise some deserving sons and daughters of Igbo land.

Those who are not in this one will be recognised in the next edition of the compendium.” Ngonadi explained that the compendium was not exhaustive, noting that subsequent editions would recognise those not included in the first edition.

“Today, we recognise sons and daughters of Igbo land whose entrepreneurial activities, inventions and exploits in the business world, have resulted in economic development, employment and GDP growth in the Southeast and Nigeria as a whole.

“We are so grateful to God for allowing us to witness this celebration of our best and brightest of our social economic lives as a people. “It is a well-known fact that Ndigbo are the force to reckon with in Nigeria’s economy.

Our people play major roles in various sectors of Nigeria’s economy thus contributing significantly in the progress and sustainability of the nation.

“Thus, the same trend of profound contributions by Ndigbo also obtained globally as many of our people also excel in various parts of the world,” he said.

Compilation

The SECCIMA President explained that the compilation took several months of research, and in doing so, the group hopes to provide a global reference material that would promote a healthy competition.

“SECCIMA as a global umbrella body for the organised private sector acts as a chain for business promotion support, business linkage and business advocates.

The role played by SECCIMA in its encouragement of the business community is geared towards ensuring a conducive environment for business to thrive. This compendium provided us the opportunity to play an important role in business promotion and linkage,” he said.

The SECCIMA President explained that the compendium provided them the opportunity to play an important role in business promotion and linkage. He expressed appreciation to the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) for its commitment and collaboration to midwife the compendium.

Earlier, Barrister Jasper Nduagwuike, Chairman of the Planning Committee and former President of SECCIMA, stated that the compendium took 16 months of painstaking efforts to accomplish, noting that subsequent editions would be published every three years.

“The compendium will no doubt contribute to the body of existing knowledge of business in Nigeria. It will encourage other entrepreneurs to do their best knowing that they are being watched and waiting to be recognised and the younger ones may have something to look up to and know that innovation and hard work pay.

“The committee offers unreserved congratulations to those who made the list and look forward to presenting a second edition of this project in 2028. This therefore means that this event will be a triennial event of SECCIMA coming once every three years.”

He said that as time goes on the event will be coveted as a platform to honour and recognize individuals and businesses by the organised private sectors, which have excelled in the scheme of things.

Business leaders

While unveiling the compendium, the Chief Unveiler, Rev. Dr Ugochukwu Chime, thanked SECCIMA for recognising the entrepreneurs from the Southeast, noting that many had toiled and died without recognition.

He regretted that many Igbo business men are individualistic; hence their businesses die with them without worthy successors to sustain the business legacy.

He said the concept of working in clusters in city chambers was still alien to many entrepreneurs because they are yet to understand the advantages.

According to him, being a member of city chambers will help business men in terms of access to international finances and cooperation, “as many foreign partners would first want to know whether you belong to city chambers before they can partner with you “. “One-man business is the bane of our people.

Working in city chambers is a hard task. We have an urgent need to recognise and reward efforts being made by entrepreneurs in the Southeast. Many have toiled and died without being recognised,” he regretted.

Highlight Highlight of the event was the unveiling of the compendium and handing of medals to those who made the list. Most of the recipients took time to appreciate the organisers for finding them worthy to make the list.

They stated that the recognition will spur them to work harder and to accomplish more for the nation and region. There were also cash donations in support of the project.

