Unveiling Iyare’s Infant Marriage Controversy

Background:

When the news of the traditional marriage of an under-aged Nige- rian girl-child, Iyare, aged four, to an elderly Nigerian man, aged 54, Napoleon Akpos, in one of the local communities in Bayelsa, Akeddei community in Sagbama Local Government Area, broke on December 26, 2023, many people were taken aback. Many went in arms against calling for the immediate dissolution of the said marriage, with many calling for the arrest and persecution of the parents and the 54 years old in the centre of the drama for taking advantage of not only the little girl but also the parents, Mr and Mrs Elder Morris Aboma, who many said were poor and probably forced to sell their little girl in marriage to the man. Human rights bodies and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) also weighed in, call- ing on the Governor of Bayelsa State, Duoy Diri, to swing into action to save the little girl from sexual slavery and agony many thought she would suffer from the hand of the said husband.

For many, it was a barbaric act and sexual exploitation of the girl-child by the parents, as they were called a number of unprintable names. The said husband was not also spared tongue lashing by the people, who said he was a depraved man to have consented to such marriage to a little girl that would barely walk and aware of her environment at that tender age. One of the CSOs that invest- ed in this case was DO Foundation, a child rights advocacy group in Bayelsa. The foundation, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Elvis Mannie, described the marriage as illegal, criminal, and a child marriage which is against the constitution and the Child Rights Act, stressing that the child marriage was horrendous, despicable, and a criminal activity. ‘‘This law criminalises child marriages and child betrothals prescribing various terms of imprisonment and heavy fines,” the foundation noted.

Journey to Akeddei

The circumstances leading to the marriage of the minor were shrouded in the dark as there were different narratives, with one of the narrative stating that the parents were forced to marry out their daughter to save her. The girl was said to have insisted that she was married to the man in her previous life and that he died mysterious. Ever since, she has been seeking for him and now she has find him, she was going to be reunited to him again in marriage otherwise she would have nothing else to do but to die peacefully. Following this state of uncertain, this reporter set out on a journey to Akeddei to unravel the truth. The journey to the community was not an easy one but rigorous due to the challenging terrain. The reporter had to ride on a bike for over two hours from Amasomma main town to Aked- dei on rough and patched bush path.

Some of the dramatic personal met with for their side of the story include; Iyare, who could barely talk except to blare out her name when this reporter attempted to talking with her in English but with the aid of an interpreter in Ijaw language; Elder Akpos, the paramount ruler of the community, and the CDC chairman. Iyare’s parents were said to have gone to the farm on the day of visit.

CDC chairman speaks

Dominic Mathias, who is the CDC chairman of the community, attempted to shed light on the phantom marriage, explaining that what took place on December 26, was not actual and real marriage but a symbolic marriage which is allowed by their tradition to save the girl’s life. Iyare, he said since her birth has always presented as a sickly child, in and out of hospitals, however, since the symbolic marriage, described as Koripamo, was performed on the girl, she has been very healthy without any further problem Adding that Akpos has no relationship whatsoever with the girl as the girl lives with her parents and not Akpos, noting that Akpos only consented to the ritual after due consultation and that he saw it as an act to keep the girl alive. According to him, “of a truth, this so called marriage is not actually marriage. In our tradition, we call it Koripamo to salvage the life of the child. It is not really marriage even though this one has happened like this.

‘‘It came openly and because of the Christmas celebration that was why people got to know about it, if not they used to do it inside the house. “Sometimes when a child is born and she is always sick, although they said we should not use that language, but we used to say who wants to buy this baby and somebody will just come to claim that he has bought the baby, with maybe N10 or even less, to salvage the baby’s life and from that day, the baby will not be sick gain. “When that baby grows old and wants to marry, she will get married, if it is a male child a woman can come up and claim that she has married him and the boy will not be sick again until he grows and gets married. “But when the girl wants to marry, the family of the girl will remember the man that saved the girl’s life and buy things like drink for him. So this one is also the same thing that happened. It is a mystery if not how can that small girl of four years do that.’’

Mathias revealed that Akpos was never in the picture but rather a palm wine tapper from Ozobo was the original man that had come forth to marry Iyare. However, Iyare, he said rejected him on the grounds that he was from a faraway place. Narrating the story of Akpos and how he came into the picture, he said, “One day, this very Akpos went to visit his younger sister that is staying at the same place with the girl’s parents and the girl met Akpos for the first time. “She told the mother to dish food for Akpos that he is her husband. Since that day till now she has not been sick again. So one day, she told the man to come and pay money on her head. She also told her parents that she wants the marriage ceremony to be an elaborate and colourful one.

‘‘Also, because the girl’s father is living in his mother’s compound, she insisted that the ceremony should hold in her father’s (grandfather) compound.’’ The CDC chairman disclosed that a letter of undertaking was written and signed by all the parties, including the paramount ruler of the community, that nothing legally is binding but that it was just a mere symbolic ceremony.

Paramount ruler’s version

The Paramount Ruler of the community, Moneyman Bina- bo, confirmed the symbolic marriage, noting that nothing was done in secrecy and is of no binding to all the parties involved. To this effect, he stated that they all have to sign an undertaking. “We were invited and they asked me to write an undertaking, the man in question has no part to play in the girl’s life or in the marriage of the girl,’’ he said. Adding, ‘‘The man just fulfilled the culture of bringing her back to life. And that is our culture. Sometimes when some of these children are disturbed like this, we will look for somebody to drop anything at all in order to keep the children alive. “She is not going to live with the man even the girl is under the care of her parents. The man has nothing to do in her life and he knows that he doesn’t have any role to play in the girl’s life. ‘‘Our fathers have been doing it, bringing people to life in that condition and it has been working.

The only thing is that we don’t normally carry it out but according to the parents, the child asked them to make it open. ‘‘I don’t know why such a small girl decided to take that kind of decision but since the man performed the tradition on her, nothing has happened to the girl again. ‘‘She is very healthy now, since December to now nothing has happened to her. Let the government take care of the girl that is the only thing I will ask.’’

Akpos clarifies

Narrating what happened, he said that he came to the younger sister’s house where the girl’s parents are also neighbours when the little girl called his name and told him that she is his wife. “I then playfully asked her so you are my wife? Then I said fine, I will marry you because every minute she is sick. Every week the parents takes her to the hospital. We ended the discussion until one day she saw me on the road and held my hand and told me to come ad pay her bride price. ‘‘I went to her parents to tell them what the girl said and they confirmed that she has been saying all those things about me. We took it as a play. ‘‘In our tradition, if some- body is sick somebody can come out and drop some money to salvage him or her. The parents even told me that since that day she said that I’m her husband that she has never been fall ill. ‘‘I just took small amount of money, accompanied with some of my friends I went to perform the traditional ceremony and I told her not to be sick again and she said she will not be sick again. ‘‘I have signed an undertaking that I will not interfere in her life.’’

Govt wades in

Following the reactions that the marriage attracted, the state government was forced to intervene in the matter through its Ministry of Women Affairs, Children and Social Development and Gender Response Initiative Team, (GRIT), a body set up by Bayelsa State government. All the parties involved in the matter were summoned to a meeting where they all explained what transpired. At the end of the session, the matter was resolved amicably while a letter of undertaking were written by them to the government and a public apology made in order to douse the misgiving by the public. According to Barrister Dise Ogbise, Chairperson of GRIT, “We actually met with them, not only us, NGOs and others, and they narrated their side of the story that it was just a tradition that was performed and nothing more. “I think you saw the girl. She was with her parents. So what they did was to apologise to Bayelsa State Government for the embarrassment caused. They said that it was just a mix up of words. That it was Kori- pamo tradition not marriage and that the child is safe.

“We also did a medical examination on the child and she was intact, she has not been sexually abused. There was an undertaking to that effect, so all the NGOs involved have been informed and the final update is for the Ministry of Women Affairs, Children and Social Development to close the case.