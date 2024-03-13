Unveiling coaches linked with Eagles job

Amuneke is celebrated as one of Nigeria’s greatest footballers. The former African Footballer of the Year made history by scoring in the finals of both the 1994 AFCON and the 1996 Olympic Games, helping Nigeria secure victory in both tournaments. After hanging up his boots, Amuneke delved into coaching. He started by coaching youth teams in Spain before becoming an assistant coach at Saudi Arabian club Al Hazm in 2008. Returning to Nigeria, he took on head coaching roles at Julius Berger and Ocean Boys. His success in the Nigerian league caught the eye of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), leading to his appointment as assistant coach of the Golden Eaglets in 2012. Alongside Manu Garba, they led the team to second place at the 2013 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations and victory at the FIFA U-17 World Cup the same year.

Amuneke later became head coach of the Nigeria U-17 team, guiding them to victory at the U17 World Cup in Chile, despite a setback at the 2015 U17 AFCON. He then ventured to Sudan to coach Al Khartoum before taking charge of the Tanzanian national team. Under his guidance, Tanzania qualified for the 2019 AFCON after a long drought. Although they didn’t perform well at the tournament, Amuneke’s coaching journey continued. He briefly coached Egypt’s Misr Lel Makkasa before serving as assistant to Augustine Eguavoen, the interim head coach of the Super Eagles for the 2021 AFCON. After Nigeria’s early exit from the tournament, Amuneke’s coaching crew was disbanded. He then took on a consulting role with Zambian club Zanaco, where he shared his expertise until last year. The former Zamalek of Egypt star is believed to be the most favoured for the job.

Antonio Conceicao Antonio Conceicao, also known as Toni Conceicao, has a rich background in football, both as a player and a coach. Coming from Portugal, he shares a close bond with former Eagles coach Peseiro and has a deep understanding of African football. He led Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions to a commendable bronze-medal finish at the 2021 AFCON. His coaching career began at S.C. Braga B before taking interim charge of the first team. He then managed several Portuguese clubs, often guiding them to promotion. He later coached in Romania with CFR Cluj, achieving success but facing dismissal despite leading the league. He also coached clubs like Moreirense F.C., S.C. Olhanense, and F.C. Penafiel, experiencing ups and downs. After a brief stint in Cyprus, Conceicao became the head coach of the Cameroon national team in 2019. He led them to qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations and a third-place finish in the tournament. However, his time with the Indomitable Lions ended abruptly in February 2022. Conceicao has reportedly applied for the new coaching role, and his knowledge of African football could be an as set.

Sunday Oliseh A top midfielder in his playing days, Oliseh was a key player in the Super Eagles’ Golden Generation, help- ing them achieve great success. He played a crucial role in winning both the 1994 AFCON title and the 1996 Olympic Games gold medal. Moving into coaching, Oliseh started in Belgium, coaching youth teams before taking on senior roles in the Belgian 3rd Division. His big break came when he became the Chief Coach and Club Manager of RCS VISE in the 2014–15 season. In 2015–16, Oliseh became the Eagles coach and led the team through successful qualification campaigns but his tenure ended on acrimonious note after a fallout with both players and his employers. After leaving the national team, Oliseh coached clubs in Europe, including Fortuna Sittard in the Netherlands and SV 19 Straelen in Germany.

With new leadership in the NFF, there’s a chance Oliseh could come back to Nigerian football, offering a fresh start and his wealth of knowledge. Ndubuisi Egbo Ndubuisi Egbo is currently the manager of Prishtina, a club in the Kosovo Superleague. He had a successful playing career that included stints in Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa, and Albania, where he won three trophies with Tirana. Egbo started his coaching career in 2010 and became Tirana’s head coach in 2019. During the 2019/2020 season, he made history as the first Nigerian coach to lead a European team to a league title with Tirana. With his extensive experience in European football and his successful career as a player, Egbo is a promising candidate for the Super Eagles coaching role.

Laurent Blanc It was a surprise to many when a prominent football figure like Blanc applied to coach in Nigeria two years ago. However, it’s not surprising that the former captain of France’s national team is now being linked with the vacant seat. Blanc has a distinguished place in the history of French football. He achieved remarkable success by winning both the FIFA World Cup and the European Championship with his country. He notably guided Bordeaux to secure the Ligue 1 title in 2008–09 before taking charge of the France national team following the 2010 FIFA World Cup. During his tenure, Blanc led the French squad to the quarter-finals of UEFA Euro 2012 and achieved domestic success with Paris Saint-Germain.

Blanc was among the coaches who applied for the Super Eagles job in 2022 before Peseiro was hired. Given his pedigree and extensive experience, he presents an enticing prospect to revitalize Nigerian football, especially with the Africa Cup of Nations looming next year. Pedro Gonçalves Gonçalves reached a high point when he coached Angola’s U-17 team to win the COSAFA Cup, showing he could develop talent and win on the world stage. He then became the coach of Angola’s national team, and he helped them qualify for the 2023 AFCON tournament.

During the competition, Angola did very well under his leadership, getting their best-ever results in the group stage. Even though Angola lost to Nigeria in the quarter-finals, Gonçalves showed he’s a great coach who can motivate his players to do their best. Now, many believe Gonçalves could be the right person to lead the Super Eagles to even greater success, thanks to his smart strategies and proven record of achievement. Michael Nsien Nsien started as an assistant for the Tulsa Roughnecks. His role expanded when he became the interim head coach in June 2018, eventually being named the permanent head coach in December 2018.

However, his coaching tenure ended abruptly in June 2022. In a new chapter, Nsien was appointed as the head coach of the United States U-16 men’s national team in November 2022. Nsien is said to be enjoying the support of many board members to get the job despite his limited understanding of African football. Finidi George George Finidi was a star on the football field, known for his speed and accuracy. He played a big role in the famous Ajax team of the 1990s and even won the UEFA Champions League in 1995.

After retiring from playing, Finidi moved into coaching. He’s gained a lot of experience in different coaching roles over the years. Recently, he led Enyimba to victory in the Nigerian Premier Football League in the 2022/23 season. His smart tactics and deep understanding of the game make him a great choice for the Super Eagles job. He’s not just successful as a player but also as a coach. He even worked as an assistant coach under Peseiro during the Eagles’ second-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. So, he’s seen as a perfect fit for continuing the team’s success.