UNUSUAL TIMES in NIGERIA: Families Now Devise Strange Tactics to Beat off Hardship

•Some Mothers Offer Sex for Meal to Feed Their Children

•Others Steal, While the Sick Resort to Herbal Medications to Stay Alive

This is an unusual time in Nigeria and families are devising strange tactics to beat off the hardship. As economic crisis bites harder, many, according to this report by ISIOMA MADIKE, have taken to offering sex just for a meal to feed their children; others steal, while the sick are going for herbal medications to stay alive.

In today’s Nigeria, the worsening economic crisis has somewhat increased the level of poverty and misery in the land. Families have been adjusting their feeding patterns, and embracing prayers for God’s miracle and intervention. While most unemployed people have also started accepting low-paying jobs as a short term solution pending when better jobs are available. There are others who have equally taken to small-scale farming and businesses that require little capital. They engage in farming of crops that are of short harvest period, as well as rearing farm animals on a small scale. But, there is a disturbing trend. Weird as it may be, it has become a survival strategy for many families as the economic hardship bites hard- er. Saturday Telegraph Investigations have exposed how some mothers now offer and give free sex just for a meal to feed their children.

A middle aged woman, who prefers to remain anonymous because of shame, confided in our reporter. She narrated an experience of how a house- wife used sex as collateral for food to feed her children. She said: “I’m surprised that you did not know about this. It is common these days; many mothers do it; if it can save one’s children from dying of hunger, why not. I have done it a number of times though without my husband knowing, just to keep my children alive. “My husband lost his job and has not been able to get another. Though he tries his best to see that there is food on the table for the family, what he gets from the menial job he is doing is not enough to keep the family going. So, offering sex for a meal to feed my children becomes an option even though it’s not a palatable decision. “Which would you prefer; the children die or I use what God gave to me to save them? For me, it’s a matter of survival.

I’m sure you are shocked because you have something tangible to do, otherwise, you will even do some awful things to make sure your children survive. Or, would you prefer I go stealing?” Sad as this may seem, it is not the only tactic being employed these days. Just like women who resort to giving out their bodies for exchange for food, the sick among the populace, have also resorted to herbal remedies because they cannot afford medical bills. For some other families: father, mother and children have taken to professional begging to survive. “They would send their children to a different direction to harass and embarrass people with their antics. Often, some tiny fingers of a child would suddenly lock the skirt hem. “The kids need not do much; just latch on the person, cup your right hand and slowly bring it to the mouth. It speaks volume and sometimes melts a few hearts,” said Mrs. Ogor Chimanugor, who lives in the Ikeja area of Lagos State. At nightfall, she said, the begging families would assemble inside an abandoned house, a bus or under the bridge.

“Those are places where they lay their heads. Sometimes the young ones sleep while the parents keep vigil, fighting a territorial army of mosquitoes, cock- roaches and ants,” Chimanugor added. The men have also devised a modern technique in begging, which is fast gaining ground nowadays. They would approach and politely ask for the direction of a notable company. After what seems to be a fitting response, the obviously educated men would say gently, “sir, please sorry to bother you once more; I’m just going for an interview in that company but do not have enough money to make copies of my credentials and to transport myself back afterwards. Any little thing could go a long way.”

Such soothing pleas often do not go without a flash of some notes on their palm and they keep a distance to wait for another ‘prey’. The women on the other hand would confront you, especially at night with tales of how they had come to see their cousins, whose neighbours just confirmed had gone for a trip outside the domain. Unlike the men, however, these women, mostly in their 40s, would demand a specific amount that will take them home. And if you have any reason to pass through that path a number of times, they stun you with a different version of a rehearsed story without realising you had been approached earlier. Others, mostly youths, bombard the social media space, especially Facebook, to solicit for assistance. In some instances, they would lure unsuspecting “mugus”, usually opposite sex with enticing approaches with older women, who they talk into being their “bobos”. The female among them go for lustful “sugar daddies”.

This current upsurge of beggars in the country’s urban centres, is probably a pointer to the fact that the governments at all levels, more than anything else, have failed to live up to their promises, especially the new slogan of change. The much talked about poverty to many, has also failed to alleviate the poverty in the land. There has also been an increase in stealing/robbery, while children are continually being withdrawn from schools because their parents/guardians can no longer afford the fees. “Many school age children whose parents cannot afford their education, drop out of school and readily take to menial jobs in order to make a living,” said Emmanuel Nwaghodoh, a civil rights lawyer. Faced with poverty and lack of parental care, these children drop out of school and readily take menial jobs in order to make a living. And because of their poor background, they are often used as domestic servants in households, and as street traders. Some sell “pure water”, menthol sweets or other items in traffic, while others stay idle at home.

Others can be found in groups sitting under bridges looking forlorn and unkempt. They see the market environments as providing a sanctuary for them. They hawk food items, work as carriers of goods and engage in other activities that can fetch them something to take home. They are daily confronted with ignorance, disease and malnutrition. With the current situation, many, Saturday Telegraph gathered, have been relocating from the cities to their villages to survive the harsh time as they can no longer pay the high cost of accommodation and feed. They now find their villages attractive because of the need to get cheap land for farming. As luxury and treats that Nigerians were used to, become alien to many families, more people now turn to God in prayers and have become increasingly religious.

Mrs. Oluwatosin Adewale, who lives in Igbogbo, Ikorodu, on the out- skirts of Lagos, is now the sole breadwinner fending for a family of eight. With six children, her retrenched husband had abandoned them and disappeared into the tin air. No one seems to know his whereabouts. So, life has been tough for her and the children. In the morning, her children take akamu (pap) without sugar. Nothing in the afternoon! Their next meal is eba at night. The soup is virtually bare, with just a “miserable” iced fish, crayfish and vegetables in it. “It is tasteless. My children are dying of hunger,” she lamented. At Magboro in Ogun State, a lot of families are also desperate. A few weeks back, a mother actually pawned her child for food in that neighbourhood. Indeed, across the nation, hunger is growing, and putting food on the table has become a nagging problem for most households.

That Nigeria, a land of luscious vegetation and rich loamy soil is barely able to feed its sons and daughters, is hard to comprehend by many. The food crunch has been severe, and the tales of starvation grim. In some areas, children of lower class parents are going about scavenging the left-overs of the more privileged residents. Other places frequented by these human scavengers include hospitals, schools and restaurants. For many in the city, roasted plantain (boli) and sugarcane have taken the place of regular cooked meals. Those that are luckier take garri (soaked), coco-yam or cooked cassava. Amala and ponmo (cattle skin), once frowned upon by most people, are becoming popular these days. So is eba, previously a meal hardly patronised by some people. Undoubtedly, for most families, the daily meal has come down to garri, (soaked) and gulped like that without sugar or salt or prepared as eba.

But, those in that category are not the only ones bemoaning their fate under the crushing weight of poverty in the country. In these harsh times, they are lucky to even eat at all. A growing number of people do the unthinkable to survive. However, the stories above are just a few of the millions of Nigerians whose present situation eloquently demonstrates that poverty, with all its manifestations and dimensions, have been on the increase in the country. In all major parameters used for measuring poverty, Nigeria has constantly maintained an unenviable low profile despite its rich endowment in human and natural resources and had scooped several billion dollars from crude oil alone. If these tales were to come from a drought-stricken country, they would have made a lot of sense. But Nigeria, a country in the tropical region, invites description as a large food basin. Yet, since the “self-induced hardship”, the land of potential bounty has been in the throes of spiraling prices. In most cases, prices gallop by months, even weekly.

And there is hardly any government effort to combat the problem. Incidentally, when prices go up in Nigeria, they rarely come down. In short, prices of commodities in the country are more likely to jump higher once they go up than fall again. While this has been the situation for a long time, wages have not been increased. As a matter of fact, there has been a general freeze since the government admitted hardship across the country, even though not officially. But, while average per capita in- come in most oil-producing countries of the world like Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, United Arab Emirate, Kuwait, Algeria and others stands at over $3000, Nigeria’s per capita income is ridiculously below $250 for over a decade now. By United Nations rating, Nigeria is now one of the poorest nations on earth.

Also, findings by the World Bank once revealed that 75 percent out of the estimated 200 million Nigerians live below the poverty line. This means that they live on less than $1 or N1000 per day. Behind the grim statistics, however, acute poverty and its manifestations have continued to stare the country in the face. There is a lack of basic infrastructure such as roads, electric- ity and adequate water. Aside from those, access to social services such as healthcare, housing, employment and education have also become a luxury. It is the same deprivations that have spurred such other problems as the rising wave of crime, hunger, prostitution, and even social restiveness.

Civil servants, who spoke with our reporter, said that the national minimum wage can no longer sustain a minimum standard of living for the ordinary Nigerians. For many of them, the N30, 000 wage is simply frustrating. All these are compounded by the fact that thousands of people are daily thrown into the labour market. The private sector has had cause to lay off workers due to what they attribute to rising production cost and low sales, arising from low purchasing power of the consumers. Already, the unemployment level is rising daily; as at last year, the figures in both public and private sector hovered between 65 and 70 per cent respectively, levels which observers believe could rise to between 80 and 90 percent if drastic measures are not taken to arrest the situation. The health sector has not fared well either as many Nigerians are increasingly finding it difficult to access healthcare facilities due to poverty.

According to health statistics, only about 10 percent of the population has access to essential drugs while there are less than 30 physicians per 100,000 people. The implication of this is that diseases and untimely deaths have been on the increase. For many other professionals like estate valuers, especially those who live on the proceeds they make from collecting house rent for their clients, the situation is simply despairing. Johnson Odumosu, who spoke with Saturday Telegraph, said many of them have so many undecided cases in courts about rent defaulters. Just last week, a 30-litre container of palm oil that was sold for N5,000 at the popular Abibatu Magaji Sunday Market, Ogba, Lagos, is now sold for N12,500 while a measure of beans is today N1,500 as against N500.

A tiny ball of onion sells for between N10 and N20, depending on the bargaining power of the buyer, as a small paint bucket of garri, which was sold for N300, now goes for between N700 and N850. At Mowe Market, Ogun State, a bag of white onion three months ago was N28, 000 and now N80, 000 while normal regular onion was sold for N20, 000and now N70, 000 within the same period of time. In spite of these, some companies now slash wages, citing the foreign exchange crunch. Stagnant wage scales in the face of steadily rising prices mean a sharp reduction in the purchasing power of the average Nigerian and a subsequent decline in the ability to feed at all, not to talk of feeding well.

•Additional report from Oluwaseyifunmi Bakare